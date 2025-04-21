Two late goals hand Cork City vital win in Munster derby against Waterford

Cork City 2

Waterford 1

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

TWO LATE GOALS fired Cork City to their first victory in two months to lift them off the foot of the Premier Division table with a sweet Munster Derby success over Waterford in front of 3,365 fans at Turner’s Cross.

It was a comeback that came completely out of the blue as Cathal O’Sullivan was chopped down late by Navajo Bakboord on the edge of the box for an 89th-minute penalty. Evan McLaughlin rifled down the middle for his first of the season.

City were suddenly filled with confidence for the six added minutes. In the fifth of those, O’Sullivan outbattled Kacper Radkowski to feed substitute Kitt Nelson, who picked out a brilliant top-corner finish into an ecstatic Shed End.

They still had to survive a late fright as James Olayinka smashed the crossbar with a last-gasp chance.

City leapfrog Waterford and Sligo Rovers into eighth place, while the Blues’ losing streak extends to seven consecutive games.

Just over an hour before kick-off, Tim Clancy pulled a rabbit from the hat with the announcement of a new striker, Djenairo Daniels, on a short-term deal until July.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old was a Dutch underage international alongside goalkeeper Tein Troost and joins six months after his last game with Icelandic side Fram. With Seani Maguire still out and Ruairí Keating a long-term absentee, Daniels came straight into the starting line-up.

Their other change saw Greg Bolger make his first start since picking up an injury in the 2-1 defeat at the RSC seven weeks ago.

Waterford had their own new arrival after the departure of manager Keith Long on Saturday.

Matt Lawlor flew in from sister club Fleetwood Town to take interim charge and made three changes for his first game, drafting in Andy Boyle, Ryan Burke, and Dean McMenamy. One of those was enforced with Kyle White, their match-winner in the reverse fixture against City, suspended.

Daniels was the centre of attention and showed his eagerness to make an impact when straying offside from the kick-off. The six-foot-three frontman instigated an early counter, which led to O’Sullivan blasting over. He then slipped Alex Nolan through for a finish, which was called back for offside.

Equally encouraging was how Daniels dived in for a couple of early dispossessions, although he sustained a knock in the first of those. He faded into a marginal role thereafter until his 65th-minute withdrawal.

Chances were few and far between. Seán Murray threw himself at a low cross, which was deflected behind. Then, Pádraig Amond headed over at the other end from Bakboord’s good ball.

It took until first-half stoppage time for a shot on target. Charlie Lyons played a great ball over the top and O’Sullivan teed up a volley for himself, which Stephen McMullan saved well. The winger had more time than he thought to pick his spot.

The pressure on the hosts grew when Waterford made their 53rd-minute breakthrough.

From a quick throw-in, Conan Noonan got around the off-balance Bolger and pulled back for Thomas Lonergan to deceive Troost with his scruffy finish.

Buoyed by that goal, the Blues almost added a second with Lonergan feeding Burke to drill just wide of the far post.

City’s attempts for an equaliser were limited to hopeful long-rangers until the late drama.

Cork City: Tein Troost; Milan Mbeng, Darragh Crowley, Charlie Lyons, Benny Couto; Seán Murray, Greg Bolger (Rio Shipston 65), Evan McLaughlin; Cathal O’Sullivan (Freddie Anderson 90+7), Djenairo Daniels (Kitt Nelson 65), Alex Nolan (Josh Fitzpatrick 58).

Waterford: Stephen McMullan; Grant Horton, Andy Boyle, Kacper Radkowski; Trae Coyle (Navajo Bakboord 17), James Olayinka, Dean McMenamy, Conan Noonan (Sam Glenfield 79), Ryan Burke (Darragh Leahy 79); Thomas Lonergan (Maarten Pouwels 84), Pádraig Amond.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).