The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Cork v Dublin, All-Ireland SHC semi-final
Dublin are contesting their first All-Ireland semi-final since 2013, when they were incidentally beaten by Cork. They are dreaming of a first All-Ireland appearance since 1961.
Cork, meanwhile, have their sights set on ending their 20-year wait for Liam MacCarthy, stretching back to 2005.
One Dublin change - John Hetherton starts instead of Darragh Power.
So, that’s three changes apiece from their last outings.
Robert Downey, Niall O’Leary and Declan Dalton start for Cork ahead of injured duo Seamus Harnedy and Cormac O’Brien, and Damien Cahalane, who drops to the bench.
The other Dublin switches are Conor Donohoe and Darragh Power for the suspended Chris Crummey and Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing.
The Rebel Roar rings around Croke Park as the team flash up on the TV screens and make their way onto the pitch. It’s loud! We’re set for a full house this evening.
Dublin have just come onto the pitch to a big reception of, ‘Come on you Boys In Blue,’ from Hill 16. Plenty of red in there too, and there seems to be much more Cork fans spread across the stadium.
Here’s the teams, as they were named during the week. We’ll bring you any late changes.
Cork
1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
5. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s)
13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)
Subs
Dublin
1. Sean Brennan (Cuala)
2. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 4. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna)
5. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg), 6. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s), 7. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s)
8. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle), 9. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)
10. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s) 11. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 12. Darragh Power (Fingallians)
13. Sean Currie (Na Fianna), 14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s)
Subs
Happy All-Ireland hurling semi-final weekend!
First up in Croke Park this evening is Cork versus Dublin, while Tipperary and Kilkenny go head to head tomorrow.
Emma Duffy with you here from GAA HQ, where Fintan O’Toole is also on duty.
Throw-in is at 5pm, with the action live on RTÉ 2 and BBC Sport NI.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
and it's live Cork Dublin GAA Hurling Liveblog Updates