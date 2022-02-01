Cork games against Clare and Kerry moved from Páirc Uí Chaoimh due to Ed Sheeran concerts

CORK GAA HAVE confirmed their Munster championship games in football and hurling against Clare and Kerry respectively have been moved from Páirc Uí Chaoimh due to the Ed Sheeran concerts taking place at the stadium.

The Munster hurling round-robin game against Clare will take place in Semple Stadium on the weekend of 30 April-1 May.

The following weekend’s Munster football semi-final between Cork and Kerry will be held at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday 7 May.

Cork this morning confirmed the current schedule of games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for 2022 with five upcoming league games between football and hurling, starting with this Saturday’s double-header against Clare.

The Cork camogie team will be in action in a game preceding the Cork-Galway game at the venue on Saturday 26 February while further camogie and ladies football fixtures are to be added this summer.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO