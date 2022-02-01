Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 1 February 2022
Advertisement

Cork games against Clare and Kerry moved from Páirc Uí Chaoimh due to Ed Sheeran concerts

The Clare match will be held in Semple Stadium.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 12:07 PM
48 minutes ago 1,407 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5670160
Cork's Mark Coleman and Clare's Aron Shanagher.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Cork's Mark Coleman and Clare's Aron Shanagher.
Cork's Mark Coleman and Clare's Aron Shanagher.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CORK GAA HAVE confirmed their Munster championship games in football and hurling against Clare and Kerry respectively have been moved from Páirc Uí Chaoimh due to the Ed Sheeran concerts taking place at the stadium.

The Munster hurling round-robin game against Clare will take place in Semple Stadium on the weekend of 30 April-1 May.

The following weekend’s Munster football semi-final between Cork and Kerry will be held at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday 7 May.

Cork this morning confirmed the current schedule of games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for 2022 with five upcoming league games between football and hurling, starting with this Saturday’s double-header against Clare.

The Cork camogie team will be in action in a game preceding the Cork-Galway game at the venue on Saturday 26 February while further camogie and ladies football fixtures are to be added this summer.

a-general-view-of-pairc-ui-chaoimh-before-of-the-game Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie