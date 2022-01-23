Cork and Kilkenny champions secure place in All-Ireland hurling final in Croke Park

Mark Keane was in action as Ballygiblin reached the All-Ireland final today.

Mark Keane was in action as Ballygiblin reached the All-Ireland final today.

All-Ireland junior club hurling semi-final results

Ballygiblin (Cork) 4-20 Fullen Gaels (Lancashire) 0-12

Mooncoin (Kilkenny) 2-26 Salthill-Knocknacarra (Galway) 0-11

*******

THERE WILL BE a Cork and Kilkenny clash in this year’s All-Ireland junior club hurling final after Ballygiblin and Mooncoin won their respective semi-final clashes today.

Advertisement

It will be the seventh time the champions from the two counties have met in the All-Ireland decider at this grade.

AIB All-Ireland Jnr Hurling Semi-Final #theToughest #honDCoin @kilkennyclg @skgaa

Full Time

Mooncoin: 2-26(32)

Salthill-Knocknacarra (Gal): 0-11(11) well done lads !! Brilliant performance!!! ✊✊🥳🎉. All Ireland here we come!!!!! — Mooncoin GAA (@MooncoinGAA) January 23, 2022

Ballygiblin ran out 4-20 to 0-12 victors over Fullen Gaels in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise, comfortably in control of the semi-final all through. The winner started without Darragh Flynn, a Cork All-Ireland U20 winner last year, due to injury, but did have Mark Keane, who recently brought his AFL career with Collingwood to an end, starting for them again at centre-back.

A goal by Colin English, Tipperary’s 2018 All-Ireland U21 winning captain, helped them go ahead 1-12 to 0-1 at half-time, and they were 1-17 to 0-4 clear by the second water break. Three late goals from English, Sean O’Sullivan and Adam Donegan rounded off success for the team coached by Ronan Dwane as they finished victors by 20 points.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Mooncoin also impressed in their success by 2-26 to 0-11 over Galway’s Salthill-Knocknacarra at LIT Gaelic Grounds. A Kevin Crowley goal helped the Kilkenny champions go ahead 1-15 to 0-6 at half-time, before an early second-half goal by John Fitzgerald helped put Mooncoin in an unassailable position.

They will be hoping to make amends for their last All-Ireland final appearance when they suffered a narrow defeat to Cork’s Mayfield by a point in the 2017 final.

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here: