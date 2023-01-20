Cork player Mark Keane returning to Australia to resume AFL career

CORK PLAYER MARK Keane is set to make a return to Australia to resume his AFL career.

Keane won an All-Ireland junior club hurling medal last weekend with Ballygiblin in Croke Park but is now set to link up with AFL club Adelaide Crows.

Keane was involved with the Cork senior hurling squad in 2022 and had been part of the Rebels pre-season preparations ahead of the 2023 season but a move to Australia is now his sporting focus.

He previously featured for Melbourne-based side Collingwood, joining the club in 2018 and making five appearances in the AFL.

Keane has also starred in Gaelic football, famously scoring the match-winning goal for Cork in the 2020 Munster semi-final win over Kerry.

His contribution to Ballygiblin’s fortunes has been praised by the club in a statement released this afternoon.

“The impact he made on the club at all levels was simply incredible,” stated the club as they wished Keane well with his move to Adelaide.

