'The players are loving it': New rules, an early Cork boost, a Meath setback

JOHN CLEARY HAS grown accustomed to these opening round league experiences being dispiriting affairs.

Days and nights where an early defeat has placed his Cork team on the backfoot, spreading doubt when a season is in its infancy.

Last year they were dismissed by 14 points by the home team in Ballybofey, twelve months previous they were submerged by Meath’s rush of goals.

Prior to last night, Cork had lost their previous four opening fixtures in Division 2, and on a wider level the county’s Round 1 record in the league since 2016 read one win from eight games.

So this winning outcome generated enough positivity for Cleary.

“The first time since I’ve been involved in the last four years that we’ve won the first game. So there’s relief in that. It puts you under pressure when you don’t win it, a bit of negativity comes in. It is a lot nicer feeling going home than the last three years.”

Cleary has been a strong advocate for the rule changes sweeping through Gaelic football. He’s spent enough hours on the sideline watching dreary encounters to know the sport needed a jolt from somewhere.

The first night of competitive action left him enthused.

“Without a doubt. It is up and down the field. It brings the kicker back into the game for scoring. There are a lot more scores. It is more enjoyable to coach. And it is more enjoyable to watch, as well. And the players are loving it, as well. It is a win-win.”

Aside from getting the points on the board, Cork’s tally of 2-19 was eye-catching. A team often stuck in lateral passage of play, seized the chance to go more direct. The second half in particular saw Brian O’Driscoll and Mark Cronin thrive as their range of kick-passing opened up the Meath rearguard, allowing Chris Óg Jones to wreak havoc as he finished the game with 1-4 from play.

“There’s no sweepers so when you have the ball then, you need to attack with your guys,” remarked Cleary.

“It’s a forward’s dream to get the ball in quickly and if you have someone of the calibre of Chris Óg, you’re trying to get it in as quickly as possible. In fairness, that’s what the lads did, particularly in the second half. The rules are for a team that can kick long and have ball-winning forwards inside, they will have a big advantage going forward.”

In the Meath camp, there were regrets to sift through.

First evening for Robbie Brennan ended in defeat, an outcome all the more agonising when he considered the Meath statistics of 21 points, 12 wides and seven shots dropped short.

“You look at the numbers and I think it was 11 scoreable frees we conceded and then we’ve missed 19 opportunities whether it’s short or wide so that’s a big turnaround. Huge frustration in the group and in the dressing room because we came down to win and we feel we’ve left that one behind us.”

There were specific sources of irritation for Brennan in the second-half penalty he felt his team should have been awarded at a crucial juncture, and their failure to rattle the Cork net, in stark contrast to the three goals the county had bagged on their last trip to this venue, when they were rewarded with victory in January 2023.

At times Meath pulled Cork apart as they probed and prodded, benefitting from the classy shooting of Mathew Costello and the incisive breaks of Jordan Morris, that pair supplying 0-15 between them.

But the team’s return collapsed for a large chunk of the second half, between the 40th and 65th minutes, they were outscored by 2-6 to 0-4.

Shifting from a highly successful club career in charge of Kilmacud Crokes, Brennan can appreciate the significance of parking this defeat as he takes on an inter-county role.

A first home test awaits next Sunday against Cavan. They travel to Down and host Roscommon before the month of February is out. Challenges are stacking up.

Cork also head to Newry, that’s next Sunday’s assignment.

For Cleary there were concerns in how they faded a little in the finale, an eight-point advantage whittled down to four by the finish, and the trouble Cork encountered in mining primary possession from their own kickout.

Brian O’Driscoll’s place-kicking contribution, his 17th minute shot was the first two-pointer of the game, provides an asset, while Cathail O’Mahony’s return was a welcome sight after ‘two awful years’ wrecked by injury.

But essentially this for Cleary was a night where Cork seized a chance to claim early points, rather that faltering approach of previous seasons.

“When the game was there for the taking, we stood up and took it. Sometimes in the past, that wasn’t the case. Around the middle, Colm O’Callaghan got a couple of great balls. Matty Taylor, his goal was outstanding. It was similar to his goal against Dublin two years ago in the League.

“He drove on and that is what we asked of fellas at half-time, that if the game is there for the taking, go and take it, don’t be waiting, and don’t be hanging around. Maybe it is lessons we have learned over the years. That was pleasing.”