BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 15 May 2021
Advertisement

'It was a personal suspension and is certainly not something I am going talking about today'

The Cork manager was speaking after today’s loss to Kildare.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 15 May 2021, 7:38 PM
41 minutes ago 1,912 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5438527
Cork manager Ronan McCarthy.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Cork manager Ronan McCarthy.
Cork manager Ronan McCarthy.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CORK BOSS RONAN McCarthy says he is keen to move on from the 12-week ban he was handed following his side’s training session in January that breached GAA Covid training guidelines.

The 2021 season began for the Rebels today with a league defeat at the hands of Kildare with McCarthy involved on the sideline as his suspension has been served.

“I am not going to talk about that now. I’ll have something to say about that at a later stage. My focus is on the game today. I think, to be fair, there is a very quick turnaround to the next game and I think people have to realise this was back in January, we have moved on from this months ago.

“And to some extent, it had no effect on the team at all. It was a personal suspension and is certainly not something I am going talking about today.

“Maybe at a later stage when we have some time on our hands we can have a more in-depth discussion on the mechanisms of the GAA disciplinary system.”

McCarthy saw his team lose out to the Lilywhites by four points, paying the price for the volume of chances they squandered early on and the two goals they shipped midway through the second half.

jimmy-hyland-scores-a-goal Jimmy Hyland slotted home Kildare's second goal. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“Disappointed with the defeat. In a seven-round National League, the first game is always important; in a three-round League, it is even more important. We really wanted to get off to a good start, it is disappointing to lose the game.

“I thought we played great stuff for 20, 25 minutes, but didn’t translate it on the scoreboard which was probably the most disappointing part of it.

“The two quickfire goals put us under pressure. We tried to get back but we left ourselves with a lot to do. The big regret is the first-half.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Kildare are a good side. They have a shrewd manager and they are probably a bit further down the line than us, but I thought we looked a really good side in that opening period, mixed our play well between hitting on the counter-attack and being patient.

“Kevin O’Driscoll got a great score at one point where we kept the ball for two minutes, but we kinda started snatching at other chances. We went in behind at half-time and I felt we should have been three or four ahead.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie