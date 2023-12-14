Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO Castlehaven players celebrating last Sunday's Munster final.
Local Battles

Here are the 2024 Cork senior club football and hurling championship draws

Castlehaven and Sarsfields are the reigning champions.
0
313
19 minutes ago

NEWLY-CROWNED MUNSTER champions Castlehaven will face familiar West Cork opponents at local level next season after the 2024 Cork senior group draws were made tonight.

The football and hurling championship draws across the various grades took place, with the premier senior groups revealed.

Castlehaven will meet Clonalkity and Carbery Rangers, as they did this year, along with city side St Michael’s in Group B.

Hurling kingpins Sarsfields will face Douglas, Bishosptown and Newtownshandrum in Group A of their championship.

Here are the premier senior draws in full:

Football

  • Group 1 – Nemo Rangers, Ballincollig, Newcestown, Éire Óg.
  • Group 2 – Castlehaven, Clonakilty, Carbery Rangers, St Michael’s.
  • Group 3 – St Finbarr’s, Douglas, Valley Rovers, Mallow.

Hurling

  • Group 1 – Sarsfields, Douglas, Bishopstown, Newtownshandrum.
  • Group 2 – St Finbarr’s, Blackrock, Newcestown, Fr O’Neills.
  • Group 3 – Midleton, Charleville, Erins Own, Kanturk.

The draws for the Senior A championships were made in both codes as well:

Football

  • Group 1 – Carrigaline, Béal Áth an Ghaorthaidh, Cill na Marta, Kiskeam. 
  • Group 2 – Dohenys, Kanturk, O’Donovan Rossa, Fermoy.
  • Group 3 – Newmarket, Knocknagree, Clyda Rovers, Bishopstown.

Hurling

  • Group 1 – Blarney, Carrigtwohill, Na Piarsaigh, Courcey Rovers.
  • Group 2 – Bride Rovers, Cloyne, Fermoy, Castlelyons.
  • Group 3 – Glen Rovers, Killeagh, Ballyhea, Inniscarra.

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     