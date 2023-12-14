Here are the 2024 Cork senior club football and hurling championship draws

NEWLY-CROWNED MUNSTER champions Castlehaven will face familiar West Cork opponents at local level next season after the 2024 Cork senior group draws were made tonight.

The football and hurling championship draws across the various grades took place, with the premier senior groups revealed.

Castlehaven will meet Clonalkity and Carbery Rangers, as they did this year, along with city side St Michael’s in Group B.

Hurling kingpins Sarsfields will face Douglas, Bishosptown and Newtownshandrum in Group A of their championship.

Advertisement

Here are the premier senior draws in full:

Football

Group 1 – Nemo Rangers, Ballincollig, Newcestown, Éire Óg.

Group 2 – Castlehaven, Clonakilty, Carbery Rangers, St Michael’s.

Group 3 – St Finbarr’s, Douglas, Valley Rovers, Mallow.

Hurling

Group 1 – Sarsfields, Douglas, Bishopstown, Newtownshandrum.

Group 2 – St Finbarr’s, Blackrock, Newcestown, Fr O’Neills.

Group 3 – Midleton, Charleville, Erins Own, Kanturk.

The draws for the Senior A championships were made in both codes as well:

Football

Group 1 – Carrigaline, Béal Áth an Ghaorthaidh, Cill na Marta, Kiskeam.

Group 2 – Dohenys, Kanturk, O’Donovan Rossa, Fermoy.

Group 3 – Newmarket, Knocknagree, Clyda Rovers, Bishopstown.

Hurling