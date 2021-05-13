BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 13 May 2021
Advertisement

Cork name 8 players from Munster final defeat for league opener against Kildare

Young defender Daniel O’Mahony is handed a start.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 13 May 2021, 9:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,588 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5436805
Cork players inspect the pitch before the 2020 Munster final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Cork players inspect the pitch before the 2020 Munster final.
Cork players inspect the pitch before the 2020 Munster final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK HAVE NAMED eight of the team that lost last year’s Munster final for their 2021 opener against Kildare in Semple Stadium on Saturday.

Young defender Daniel O’Mahony is handed a start while Kevin Flahive and Sean Powter, who both started when Cork stunned Kerry in November, are also drafted in.

Wing-back Paul Walsh, midfielder Kevin O’Driscoll, centre-forward Sean White and corner-forward Cathail O’Mahony are also added to the starting side.

2010 All-Ireland winner Ciaran Sheehan returns to the squad on the bench while the attacking trio of Dan Dineen, Mark Cronin and Blake Murphy also join the setup.

Cork

1. Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 3. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), 4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas).

5. Paul Walsh (Kanturk), 6. Sean Powter (Douglas), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow).

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh).

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

10. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 11. Sean White (Clonakilty), 12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues).

13. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), 15. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown).

Subs

16. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)
17. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)
18. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)
19. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)
20, Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra)
21. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)
22. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)
23. Ciaran Sheehan (Éire Óg)
24. Dan Dineen (Cill Na Martra)
25. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
26. Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie