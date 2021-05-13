Cork name 8 players from Munster final defeat for league opener against Kildare

Cork players inspect the pitch before the 2020 Munster final.

Cork players inspect the pitch before the 2020 Munster final.

CORK HAVE NAMED eight of the team that lost last year’s Munster final for their 2021 opener against Kildare in Semple Stadium on Saturday.

Young defender Daniel O’Mahony is handed a start while Kevin Flahive and Sean Powter, who both started when Cork stunned Kerry in November, are also drafted in.

Wing-back Paul Walsh, midfielder Kevin O’Driscoll, centre-forward Sean White and corner-forward Cathail O’Mahony are also added to the starting side.

2010 All-Ireland winner Ciaran Sheehan returns to the squad on the bench while the attacking trio of Dan Dineen, Mark Cronin and Blake Murphy also join the setup.

Cork

1. Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 3. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), 4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas).

5. Paul Walsh (Kanturk), 6. Sean Powter (Douglas), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow).

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh).

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

10. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 11. Sean White (Clonakilty), 12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues).

13. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), 15. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown).

Subs

16. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)

17. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)

18. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

19. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

20, Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra)

21. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

22. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

23. Ciaran Sheehan (Éire Óg)

24. Dan Dineen (Cill Na Martra)

25. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

26. Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s)