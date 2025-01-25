Two red cards shown as Cork fire 2-21 in league victory over Wexford

Cork 2-21

Wexford 0-12

Ronan Fagan reports from Chadwicks Wexford Park

BEATEN ALL-IRELAND finalists Cork got their Allianz Division 1A hurling league campaign off to a strong start with tonight’s resounding victory over Wexford at rain-sodden Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Cork boss Pat Ryan fielded nine of last July’s line-up from the Liam MacCarthy Cup decider against Clare. Wexford manager Keith Rossiter, in contrast, had to plan without retirees Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Liam Óg McGovern and Matthew O’Hanlon, while Lee Chin was also absent as he is travelling.

Cork ruled the roost, with Pádraig Power and Declan Dalton, from a penalty, netting in either half as the visitors built upon a 1-12 to 0-5 interval advantage.

Cork host Limerick next Saturday, while Wexford will be hoping to welcome Conor McDonald, Damien Reck, Jack O’Connor and Liam Ryan back from the treatment-room as they head to Tipperary on Sunday.

Brian Hayes lit the fuse for Cork in this opener, but the Rebels fluffed their attacking lines all too often in the early stages.

Indeed, they struck as many wides as scores while compiling a 0-4 to 0-1 lead inside twelve minutes through Hayes, Dalton, Power and Darragh Fitzgibbon (free).

Wexford sought to curb the visitors by deploying Kevin Foley as an extra defender while facing the strong wind, and Cian Byrne notched pointed free.

However, with Dalton finding his range, Cork moved clear by 0-9 to 0-1, with a sideline cut from an acute angle by Dalton a scoring highlight of the opening half.

It was Dalton who had a hand in Cork’s 29th minute goal when his long delivery was touched on by Hayes for Power to rifle to the net.

Cork were ten points clear at the break, and Dalton drove a further dagger through Wexford hearts when earning a penalty in the 42nd minute after being taken down by Conor Foley, who was sin-binned as a result. Dalton raised the green flag from that penalty in the 42nd minute for a 2-12 to 0-6 advantage in Cork’s favour.

Declan Dalton fires home a penalty for Cork. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Red cards were dished out by referee Michael Kennedy in the 50th minute following an altercation between Cork star Dalton and Wexford captain Rory O’Connor.

Tempers flare between both teams. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Wexford then welcomed Conor Foley back from the sin-bin, and as they tried to salvage something, Cork ‘keeper Patrick Collins denied Seamus Casey with a masterful intervention after the Wexford foward was put through by Richie Lawlor.

Cork departed victorious in a game where they were lifted by the man-of-the-match showing of Brian Hayes.

Cork’s Brian Hayes and Wexford’s Conor Foley. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Cork: Declan Dalton 1-5 (0-2 frees, 0-1 line-ball, 1-0 penalty), Pádraig Power 1-4, Brian Hayes 0-4, Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-2 frees) 0-4, Ethan Twomey 0-2, Shane Kingston 0-1, Seamus Harnedy 0-1.

Scorers for Wexford: Cian Byrne 0-7 (0-7 frees), Cathal Dunbar 0-1, Rory O’Connor 0-1, David Codd 0-1, Charlie McGuckin 0-1, Jack Redmond 0-1.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills), 4 Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscara)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

8. Luke Meade (Newcestown), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

13. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 14. Pádraig Power (Blarney), 15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Subs

18. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for O’Donoghue (33)

21. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s) for Downey (48)

24. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) for Roche (56)

25. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock) for Barrett (65)

23. Conor Lehane (Midleton) for Kingston (69)

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

4. Eoin Ryan (St Anne’s), 3. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), 2. Niall Murphy (Ferns St Aidan’s)

6. Conor Foley (Horeswood), 10. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna), 5. Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Eanna)

8. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers), 9. David Codd (St Martin’s)

7. Darragh Carley (Glynn Barntown), 11. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s), 12. Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St Aidan’s)

15. Cian Byrne (Fethard), 14. Seamus Casey (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 13. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

Subs:

19. Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers) for C Foley (temp. 6-9)

19. Lawlor for Dunbar (temp. 19-22)

24. Seán Rowley (Oylegate-Glenbrien) for Carley (22)

19. Lawlor for K Foley (35)

23. Jack Redmond (Rathnure St Anne’s) for Rowley, inj. (35+3)

17. Tomás Kinsella (Askamore) for Byrne-Dunbar (55)

22. Connal Flood (Cloughbawn) for Casey (67)

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary).