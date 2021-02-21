Irish Winter Olympics hopeful seals top 25 finish at Skiing World Championships

DUBLINER CORMAC COMERFORD sealed a 23rd place finish today in the men’s slalom, the final race of the Cortina d’Ampezzo Alpine Skiing World Championships.

Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag took gold ahead and his fellow countryman Henrik Kristoffersen delivered the bronze, as Austria’s Adrian Pertl won silver.

Olympic bronze medallist Foss-Solevaag broke his country’s 23-year wait to have a world champion in the men’s slalom after Tom Stiansen’s 1997 victory.

23rd in Slalom at World Championships today! pic.twitter.com/1GJxqqK2BD — Cormac Comerford | Skier (@cormaccomerford) February 21, 2021

Comerford did enough to seal a top-25 finish with his final run.

It’s another boost in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games hopeful’s pursuit of ranking points.