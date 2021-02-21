BE PART OF THE TEAM

Irish Winter Olympics hopeful seals top 25 finish at Skiing World Championships

Cormac Comerford finished in 23rd place at the the Cortina d’Ampezzo Alpine Skiing World Championships.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Feb 2021, 6:10 PM
17 minutes ago 231 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5361442
Ireland's Cormac Comerford.
DUBLINER CORMAC COMERFORD sealed a 23rd place finish today in the men’s slalom, the final race of the Cortina d’Ampezzo Alpine Skiing World Championships.

Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag took gold ahead and his fellow countryman Henrik Kristoffersen delivered the bronze, as Austria’s Adrian Pertl won silver.

Olympic bronze medallist Foss-Solevaag broke his country’s 23-year wait to have a world champion in the men’s slalom after Tom Stiansen’s 1997 victory.

Comerford did enough to seal a top-25 finish with his final run.

It’s another boost in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games hopeful’s pursuit of ranking points. 

