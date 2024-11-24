'I've been blown away by how much the lads really got around me and made it special'

THIS TIME LAST year Cormac Izuchukwu was still getting the call to lace up with Ballynahinch in the AIL. He was a promising prospect at Ulster but it wasn’t really going anywhere. By the time Christmas had passed he had been called on just four times by the province, and one of those was a six-minute cameo off the bench.

Then 2024 arrived and the wheels began to turn. Richie Murphy replaced Dan McFarland at Ulster and the new boss saw Izuchukwu as a valuable asset. He added 12 Ulster caps before the season ended. Andy Farrell was watching on with interest and brought Izuchukwu on Ireland’s summer tour to South Africa, allowing him soak up the experience and feel the demands of a Test environment. It was done with one eye on November.

New Zealand and Argentina came and went but with Fiji in town, Izuchukwu got the call. In from the start, joining stalwarts Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris in the backrow. It saw him become Ireland’s full first international from Offaly. That aspect of the day came as a surprise to the 24-year-old as he sat in the media room post-game, the adrenaline still surging through his body.

Izuchukwu is presented with his first cap by IRFU President Declan Madden. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“Class. That’s really special. Everyone in Tullamore has been so good to me cause I’m never home that much. They’re always reaching out to me with phone calls. I was back there during the week and met a load of family and friends. It was special for me to see that they’re really excited for me that I was going to be playing.”

Izuchukwu himself was excited, but nervous – more so than he let on during the anthems, where he looked cool and collected as Ireland’s other debutant, Gus McCarthy, let his emotions show.

Mental, I didn’t sleep much last night which is probably why I was cramping during the game. It was class. No matter who I spoke to during the day, they made me feel special and gave me that bit of a buzz to go out there and try and put on a bit of a shift.”

The shift went well. Izuchukwu settled into the game with a couple of big early tackles and came up with a lineout steal.

“Paulie has been pushing me these last couple of days with how the team is set up in the lineout, where I’d be in that position and can I get over my detail. I was happy to show him that I could get a steal. It was good.”

The disallowed try after Mack Hansen’s pass drifted forward robbed him of a special moment.

“I had a feeling. I went down and dived but in the back of my mind I was thinking maybe it was a forward pass. I looked up and knew pretty quickly. A bit disappointing but that’s how it goes.”

A small frustration on a milestone day.

“It was unreal, it was class. It’s been a long year. Change at Ulster, various camps with Ireland, combined academies, end of summer South Africa and now into this camp. It’s been class and this week in particular was really special. I’ve been blown away by how much the lads really got around me and made it special.

“Tadhg [Beirne] touched on it, when you pull on the jersey you feel a foot taller. Whenever you’re not playing, it can be hard to see that but when you’re out there for the anthems, that huddle just before kick-off, it’s a special feeling. Andy is obviously class, the way he speaks, the vibe he brings, it’s unreal.

“The kind of advice was not keep out of your own way, but keep out of your own head and show what you’re good at, try and get in the game early.”

It’s been an interesting journey to this point. Born in London to an Irish mother and Nigerian father, Izuchukwu landed in Offaly at eight years of age. He tried his hand in a number of sports and ended up playing rugby with Scotland’s Kelso RFC at 18. It went well, and word got back to then-IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora. Phone calls were made and Izuchukwu came home to play Sevens, before he switched to 15s and headed north to Ulster.

Many of those who have been there to support him along the way were in attendance yesterday. He made sure to find them in the crowd after the final whistle.

“Trying to catch them all was impossible. I got around as much as I could. It was really special because they’ve seen the start of the journey when I was going over to Scotland and stuff. Obviously the second I left, I’ve not been home much but they’ve always supported me and it’s real special.”