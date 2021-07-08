Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 8 July 2021
Covid-19 rules three Dundalk players out of this evening's European tie

The Lilywhites are scheduled to take on Welsh club Newtown in the Europa Conference League.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 8 Jul 2021, 12:56 PM
Another European campaign begins today for Dundalk.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THREE DUNDALK PLAYERS will miss the first leg of their Europa Conference League clash with Newtown after testing positive for Covid-19, the SSE Airtricity League club has confirmed.

The Lilywhites are due to host the Welsh outfit at Oriel Park this evening (5.45pm) in their first-round qualifier.

The trio of unnamed Dundalk players will be unavailable for selection for the game, but fortunately for the hosts there have been no other close contacts within the squad.

“Those affected are receiving all the support needed,” said a Dundalk FC statement, which added: “The club have followed all the necessary protocols. Players and staff have been retested with all returning not detected results.”

Newtown are expected to be without up to four players due to a Covid outbreak of their own.

