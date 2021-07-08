Covid-19 rules three Dundalk players out of this evening's European tie

Another European campaign begins today for Dundalk.

THREE DUNDALK PLAYERS will miss the first leg of their Europa Conference League clash with Newtown after testing positive for Covid-19, the SSE Airtricity League club has confirmed.

The Lilywhites are due to host the Welsh outfit at Oriel Park this evening (5.45pm) in their first-round qualifier.

The trio of unnamed Dundalk players will be unavailable for selection for the game, but fortunately for the hosts there have been no other close contacts within the squad.

“Those affected are receiving all the support needed,” said a Dundalk FC statement, which added: “The club have followed all the necessary protocols. Players and staff have been retested with all returning not detected results.”

Newtown are expected to be without up to four players due to a Covid outbreak of their own.