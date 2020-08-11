Clare delay championship clash following Covid-19 cases among Cratloe club

THE CLARE COUNTY board have postponed the meeting of Cratloe and Clonegad in the football championship this weekend to allow Cratloe recover from confirmed cases of Covid-19 among their ranks.

As reported by the Clare Echo, a virtual meeting of the Clare County Board this evening decided to proceed with all games this weekend bar the meeting of Cratloe and Clondegad.

A positive case at the club was discovered at the weekend, which forced the cancellation of last weekend’s senior hurling championship clash between Cratloe and Eire Og Ennis.

Per the Clare Echo report, Clare Chairman Joe Cooney told the meeting that members of the Cratloe club have tested positive for Covid-19. 40 people who attended training last Monday have been tested for the virus, with 24 of those results already returned. There were five positive and 19 negative tests among them.

All other football games in Clare are set to go ahead as scheduled this weekend.