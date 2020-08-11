This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clare delay championship clash following Covid-19 cases among Cratloe club

Cratoe’s clash with Clondegad won’t go ahead this weekend following a reported six cases among the club.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 10:08 PM
27 minutes ago 1,055 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5173383
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE CLARE COUNTY board have postponed the meeting of Cratloe and Clonegad in the football championship this weekend to allow Cratloe recover from confirmed cases of Covid-19 among their ranks. 

As reported by the Clare Echo, a virtual meeting of the Clare County Board this evening decided to proceed with all games this weekend bar the meeting of Cratloe and Clondegad. 

A positive case at the club was discovered at the weekend, which forced the cancellation of last weekend’s senior hurling championship clash between Cratloe and Eire Og Ennis. 

Per the Clare Echo report, Clare Chairman Joe Cooney told the meeting that members of the Cratloe club have tested positive for Covid-19. 40 people who attended training last Monday have been tested for the virus, with 24 of those results already returned. There were five positive and 19 negative tests among them. 

All other football games in Clare are set to go ahead as scheduled this weekend. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie