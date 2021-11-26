Ireland awaiting further guidance but likely to make call tomorrow whether or not they leave Zimbabwe

The Ireland women's cricket team are currently based in Harare, Zimbabwe, where they are due to compete in the 'Super 6' round of qualifiers early next month.

CRICKET IRELAND ARE awaiting further guidance from the ICC on its World Cup qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe before making a determination as to whether or not they remain in the country or return home.

Amid concerns about new ‘omicron’ Covid-19 variant which appears to have originated in southern Africa, seven countries from the region — including Zimbabwe — have been placed on a de facto red list in Ireland. As a result, people travelling from these seven nations to Ireland will be subject to newly introduced restrictions before boarding their flight and upon arrival on Irish shores. These include pre-flight PCR tests, a garda-enforced 10-day quarantine period in Ireland, and two further PCR tests during that quarantine period.

The Ireland women’s cricket team is currently based in Harare, Zimbabwe, and have played two matches in the group stages of the qualification competition. Ed Joyce’s side are currently scheduled to face Sri Lanka on Monday. However, after their victory over the Netherlands on Thursday, they are all but assured of a place in the Super 6 round which could potentially keep them in the country until 5 December.

The ICC are expected to make a call tomorrow morning, local time (two hours ahead of Ireland), as to whether or not the remaining qualifiers can be played as scheduled. Cricket Ireland will then make a decision based on the ICC’s announcement and the advice of health officials. The association also remains in contact with the Irish government and sports bodies in both jurisdictions in order to regularly update its travelling party on what remains a fast-moving situation.

The Irish players are understood to be in good spirits in their bio-bubble in Harare as they await clarity on their next move. In a statement released on Friday morning, prior to the announcement of pertinent travel restrictions, Cricket Ireland said: “Our decision-making will be first-and-foremost based on the health and safety of players and support staff.”