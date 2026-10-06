Cristiano Ronaldo not retiring but says he deserves punishment for leaving Portugal camp

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS stated he will be available for Portugal and that he should be punished for leaving the team during their recent camp.

The 41-year-old forward left the Portugal squad days after he was an unused substitute during their 2-1 win against Norway in the Nations League on September 27.

He subsequently missed their following two fixtures, victories over Denmark and Norway, which ensure Portugal are top of Group A4 with four straight wins.

Ronaldo has scored a record-breaking 146 goals in 234 appearances for his country and speaking about the Al Nassr forward in a press conference after Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Norway, Portugal boss Jorge Jesus said: “If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team.”

In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday night, Ronaldo suggested that Jesus failed “to keep his word” after being told he would play 30 minutes in the Norway game and expressed his frustration at the aftermath.

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He also issued an apology to his Portugal team-mates and to the Portuguese people before stating that he will remain available for his country.

“The consequence of this act of mine must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation,” Ronaldo said on Instagram.

“I believe the punishment should have no mitigating factors. I am not just any player. I am a team captain and that is an aggravating factor.

“I have already apologised but I know that actions must have consequences. Anyone in football as I am knows that regardless of each person’s status, the rules are the same for everyone.

“In this regard, I have heard a lot of talk about farewell matches, that I must have a dignified farewell, and that the Federation wants to give me that opportunity.

“I can promise all my fans, naturally and especially all the Portuguese people, that we will have one or more farewell matches; there will be time for that.

“But when I think about the national team, what I really think about is competing. That is what I thought about on the day they gave me the news of my father’s death.

“I was at our national team camp and decided to stay there until the end of the next day’s match. I therefore did for my country what I would never do for any club.

“So, if I am physically well, playing for my club, hopefully with goals, after serving whatever suspension is imposed on me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our National Team.

“This is, believe me, the purest of truths.”

Portugal’s next batch of Nations League fixtures are not until November, where they will face Denmark and Wales.