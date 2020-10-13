BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 13 October 2020
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

The Juventus forward will miss Portugal’s Nations League clash with Sweden.

By Press Association Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 3:46 PM
12 minutes ago 1,240 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5232061
Cristiano Ronaldo is out of Portugal’s clash with Sweden after a positive Covid-19 test.
Image: Thibault Camus/AP
Cristiano Ronaldo is out of Portugal’s clash with Sweden after a positive Covid-19 test.
Cristiano Ronaldo is out of Portugal’s clash with Sweden after a positive Covid-19 test.
Image: Thibault Camus/AP

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed.

The 35-year-old is said to be “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, with no further positive tests reported in the squad ahead of Wednesday’s Nations League match against Sweden.

The PFF confirmed in a statement: “Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.

Juventus forward Ronaldo had played in both of Portugal’s matches so far during the international break.

Ronaldo started against Spain in Lisbon, coming off late on during the second half of the goalless draw, and then played the whole of the Nations League fixture against France in Saint-Denis on Sunday.

He had scored in each of his Serie A appearances this season, including a brace in the 2-2 draw against Roma on 27 September.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie