Thursday 23 June 2022
Tyrone postpone all weekend fixtures as mark of respect to late Damian Casey

Casey, widely regarded as Tyrone’s greatest-ever hurler, died in a tragic accident in Spain last week.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 23 Jun 2022
TYRONE GAA HAVE postponed all of this weekend’s fixtures as a mark of respect to the late Damian Casey, whose funeral takes place this weekend. 

“A Chara, as a mark of respect to our friend Damian Casey, the CCC are postponing all games in the County this weekend”, read a Tyrone GAA statement. “The Senior/Reserve ACL games on Friday/Saturday & the U17/19 games on Sunday are off this weekend will be re-fixed with a double round of fixtures later in the summer.” 

Casey, widely regarded as Tyrone’s greatest-ever hurler, died in a tragic swimming-pool accident in Spain last Friday, passing away at the age of just 29. The Dungannon man was the top scorer in last month’s Nicky Rackard Cup final victory over Roscommon at Croke Park with 0-14 (nine frees, two 65′s and three from play). That was Casey’s 40th championship appearance for Tyrone, and he boasted the remarkable record of scoring in every one of them. Indeed, across all competitions, Casey started and scored in every one of Tyrone’s 101 fixtures since his senior inter-county bow in 2012, amassing an overall tally of 39 goals and 908 points — or 1,025 total points. Casey also won four county hurling championships with his club, Eoghan Ruadh.

Casey’s body will be repatriated later tonight, and a wake will be held across Friday and Saturday. His funeral mass will take place at 2pm on Sunday at St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon. 

 With reporting by Gavan Casey 

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie