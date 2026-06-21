France recall Penaud ahead of Nations Championship tour

FRANCE HAVE RECALLED record try-scorer Damian Penaud to prepare for their Nations Championship matches against New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

Head coach Fabien Galthie dropped Penaud during the team’s successful Six Nations defence earlier this year, preventing the 29-year-old back from adding to his 40 international tries.

He was one of 12 Bordeaux-Begles players called up to the 39-man training squad, which included out-half Matthieu Jalibert but not electric winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who has been given some time to rest.

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The 23-year-old, who has scored 29 tries in his 27 Tests for France, looks to be already well on his way to breaking Penaud’s record before long.

The 39-man group did not include any players from either Toulouse or Montpellier, who will play in the Top 14 final next weekend.

Galthie is due to announce his final touring squad on Wednesday, but the likes of Toulouse scrum-half Antoine Dupont and full-back Thomas Ramos are likely to be rested alongside Bielle-Biarrey.

Australian-born lock Tom Staniforth, who played for France A in their 35-19 victory over an England XV in a non-cap match on Friday, is part of the 39-man group.

France play in New Zealand on 4 July, away to Australia a week later and then finish off with a trip to Japan on 18 July.

Their three home matches in the inaugural competition will take place in November.

– © AFP 2026