Damien Duff. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Damien Duff resigns as Shelbourne manager

The 42 understands he informed players of the decision this morning.
3.14pm, 22 Jun 2025
David Sneyd

DAMIEN DUFF HAS quit as manager of Shelbourne.

The 2024-league winning boss informed the players of his decision this morning.

It comes after Friday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Derry City, after which he questioned the level of professionalism from his squad.

Shels are currently sixth, 15 points adrift of league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

RTÉ Sport have also reported that Duff confirmed his resignation today.

More to follow…

