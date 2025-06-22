Damien Duff resigns as Shelbourne manager

DAMIEN DUFF HAS quit as manager of Shelbourne.

The 2024-league winning boss informed the players of his decision this morning.

It comes after Friday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Derry City, after which he questioned the level of professionalism from his squad.

Shels are currently sixth, 15 points adrift of league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Advertisement

RTÉ Sport have also reported that Duff confirmed his resignation today.

More to follow…