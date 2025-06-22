The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Damien Duff resigns as Shelbourne manager
DAMIEN DUFF HAS quit as manager of Shelbourne.
The 2024-league winning boss informed the players of his decision this morning.
It comes after Friday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Derry City, after which he questioned the level of professionalism from his squad.
Shels are currently sixth, 15 points adrift of league leaders Shamrock Rovers.
RTÉ Sport have also reported that Duff confirmed his resignation today.
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Damien Duff Exit Shelbourne Soccer