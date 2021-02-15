Dan Leavy's season is over after undergoing a knee procedure

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Dan Leavy’s season is over after the 26-year-old underwent a procedure to repair cartilage in his knee.

The Ireland international only returned from a long-term complex knee injury last October but now faces another long spell on the sidelines.

It’s understood that Leavy’s procedure was a preventative action and Leinster are confident that he will have fully recovered by the summer.

Leavy, who helped Ireland to the Grand Slam in 2018, had been working hard to get back to his best this season and played nine times for Leinster, making four starts.

He most recently featured in Leinster’s win over the Scarlets on 30 January, delivering his best performance yet, but now has to deal with another setback having gone under the knife.

“Dan Leavy has had a procedure to repair cartilage in his knee and will be out of action for the rest of the season,” confirmed Leinster.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Leavy will have to come back from a knee issue for the second time, having been sidelined for over 18 months after suffering a horrific injury against Ulster back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Leinster confirmed that they are investigating Caelan Doris’ “concussive symptoms” that have forced him to miss Ireland’s two opening Six Nations games.

“Caelan returned to Leinster to further investigate those symptoms,” says a statement from Leinster. “Once the investigation is complete and all information is to hand, a further update will be given.”

More positively, centre Rory O’Loughlin has returned to training following a shoulder injury, while Tommy O’Brien is back from an ankle issue, and both should be available for the Guinness Pro14 clash with the Dragons on Friday.

Michael Bent and Scott Penny are back in training after neck injuries but need further assessment this week, while Adam Byrne is stepping up his training involvement as he nears a return from a long-term hamstring injury.