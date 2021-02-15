BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 15 February 2021
Advertisement

Dan Leavy's season is over after undergoing a knee procedure

The 26-year-old has been dealt another tough injury blow.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 15 Feb 2021, 2:25 PM
38 minutes ago 3,980 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/5355013
Leavy's season is over.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Leavy's season is over.
Leavy's season is over.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Dan Leavy’s season is over after the 26-year-old underwent a procedure to repair cartilage in his knee.

The Ireland international only returned from a long-term complex knee injury last October but now faces another long spell on the sidelines.

It’s understood that Leavy’s procedure was a preventative action and Leinster are confident that he will have fully recovered by the summer. 

Leavy, who helped Ireland to the Grand Slam in 2018, had been working hard to get back to his best this season and played nine times for Leinster, making four starts.

He most recently featured in Leinster’s win over the Scarlets on 30 January, delivering his best performance yet, but now has to deal with another setback having gone under the knife.

“Dan Leavy has had a procedure to repair cartilage in his knee and will be out of action for the rest of the season,” confirmed Leinster.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Leavy will have to come back from a knee issue for the second time, having been sidelined for over 18 months after suffering a horrific injury against Ulster back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Leinster confirmed that they are investigating Caelan Doris’ “concussive symptoms” that have forced him to miss Ireland’s two opening Six Nations games. 

“Caelan returned to Leinster to further investigate those symptoms,” says a statement from Leinster. “Once the investigation is complete and all information is to hand, a further update will be given.”

More positively, centre Rory O’Loughlin has returned to training following a shoulder injury, while Tommy O’Brien is back from an ankle issue, and both should be available for the Guinness Pro14 clash with the Dragons on Friday.

Michael Bent and Scott Penny are back in training after neck injuries but need further assessment this week, while Adam Byrne is stepping up his training involvement as he nears a return from a long-term hamstring injury. 

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie