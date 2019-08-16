This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Double Tour de France stage winner Martin joins new team as leader

The Irishman will be in the colours of the Israel Cycling Academy in 2020.

By AFP Friday 16 Aug 2019, 4:42 PM
Martin spent last year with the UAE team.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Martin spent last year with the UAE team.
Martin spent last year with the UAE team.
Image: UPI/PA Images

TWO-TIME TOUR de France stage winner Dan Martin will join the Israel Cycling Academy as their team leader on a two-year deal at the end of the season, the team announced on Friday.

Martin, 32, clinched his stage victories in 2013 and again five years later, and leaves UAE Team Emirates after one campaign.

The Irishman said he wants to help his new team, established four years ago, to reach the 2020 Tour de France. Conor Dunne was part of the team’s roster this season.  

“Not only will I be able to help this great project reach its exciting goals, but also a great opportunity for me to refresh myself and improve further,” Martin said.

“I have not reached my peak and I strongly believe that the best is yet to come for ICA and myself.”

Israel Cycling Academy raced in this year’s Giro d’Italia as well as the 2018 edition which started in Jerusalem, and had Irishman Conor Dunne in their ranks.

© – AFP, 2019      

Who will be on the plane to Japan? Bernard Jackman joins Murray and Gavan to map out the Irish depth chart. We also rank the best national anthems, and Murray sits down with Peter O’Mahony.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

