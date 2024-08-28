Dan Whelan makes the cut for Green Bay Packers roster for season ahead

SOME GOOD NEWS EMERGING out of the American Football world with the revelation that Dan Whelan of Wicklow has been named on the roster for the Green Bay Packers for the season ahead.

Whelan featured in 17 regular and two post-season games in the 2023 NFL season.

In the regular season he made 57 punts, with an average of 46.2 metres, after making his debut against the Chicago Bears on September 10. That made him the first Irish-born NFL player since the retirement of Neil O’Donoghue in 1985.