This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 25 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

James doesn't dive, says Solskjaer after United winger is booked for simulation twice in a week

After yellows against Wolves and Crystal Palace, his manager is concerned that he is getting an undeserved reputation.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 10:14 AM
32 minutes ago 1,480 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4781420
Daniel James is booked for simulation against Crystal Palace.
Daniel James is booked for simulation against Crystal Palace.
Daniel James is booked for simulation against Crystal Palace.

DANIEL JAMES DOES not dive, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after the Manchester United winger was booked for simulation for the second time in five days.

The 21-year-old saw yellow in United’s 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, less than a week after being booked for the same offence in the 1-1 draw at Wolves.

The results have seen United’s promising start to the Premier League season fade away but Solskjaer has not seen any reason for concern from James. The 21-year-old scored what had looked to be a match-saving goal late on against Palace, only for Patrick van Aanholt to win it in stoppage time.

“I am 100% sure there was contact between Dan James and their player,” said Solskjaer after the game.

Now he’s got two yellow cards, when there was contact with him and it’s twice when I have to say it’s been very unfair and unlucky. Both yellow cards should not have stood.”

Solskjaer is aware that two cards inside a week will have raised eyebrows among rival fans and, perhaps more pertinently, among referees.

But the Norwegian is insistent that James’ tumbles are simply a result of his searing pace, rather than any desire to cheat.

”Do I think he will get a reputation? Yes, I do,” he added. “That’s why I raise it here.

He is not that type of player. He keeps running that quickly and, if you look at the video, there was contact, both today and in the Wolves game.

”He is such an honest boy. He gets up, runs and takes people on. Sometimes, he gets kicked and sometimes, with that pace, a little touch or nudge will be enough for him to fall.”

manchester-united-v-crystal-palace-premier-league-old-trafford James celebrates scoring United's equaliser against Palace at Old Trafford. Source: Nigel French

James has had a good start to life at Manchester United, appearing in all three Premier League games so far and scoring in two of them.

His tidy finish sealed the 4-0 opening-day thrashing of Chelsea, before curling into the top corner against Palace on Saturday, though he was heartbroken as his second goal counted for nothing.

With one game left until the first international break of the season, United will be looking to get back on track next weekend with a trip to Southampton. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side got their first points of the season in a 2-0 win at Brighton on Saturday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie