'He'll be fondly remembered' - Tributes paid after the death of Dublin All-Ireland winner Darragh Nelson

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid after the death of Darragh Nelson, the former Dublin footballer and 2016 Ballyboden St-Enda’s All-Ireland club winning captain.

The 36-year-old has passed away following a cancer battle. He was diagnosed with sarcoma cancer four years ago.

In an interview with the Irish Independent last November, Nelson spoke about how he had been through radiotherapy, two rounds of chemotherapy, and was about to undergo immunotherapy, while outlining the support he had received from his family, friends and club mates.

Nelson captained Ballyboden St-Enda’s to their 2016 success in Croke Park, when they were crowned All-Ireland senior club champions with a victory over Castlebar Mitchels.

He won three Dublin senior championship and two Leinster titles with his club, while he was a member of Dublin’s All-Ireland senior winning squads in 2011 and 2013.

His club Ballyboden St-Enda’s have paid tribute to Nelson.

Darragh Nelson in action for the Dublin U21 footballers in 2011. Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Sadness

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ballyboden St Enda’s player and friend, Darragh Nelson,” a statement on the club’s website began.

“We were gone, and real leaders stood up like Darragh Nelson, carrying through in the last couple of seconds to get the equaliser.” Conal Keaney’s words to the Evening Herald’s Frank Roche describing his captain’s epic leveller against Clonmel Commercials in the AlB All-Ireland club football semi-final on 13 February 2016 in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, as the 3rd minute of added time ticked.

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‘Boden triumphed in extra-time, but without that score, the team would not have won the All-Ireland title in that memorable final against Castlebar Mitchels on St. Patrick’s Day 2016. It is one of the many stories being shared this week as the club grapples with the sad news of Darragh’s all-too-early passing.

Darragh Nelson lifts the trophy after the 2015 Dublin senior football final. Cathal Noonan / INPHO Cathal Noonan / INPHO / INPHO

The 2015-16 season was one of the greatest in the club’s history, capturing Dublin, Leinster and All-Ireland senior football titles – a first treble for the men. Darragh was the leader of the pack. No surprise he was honoured as Dublin Footballer of the Year 2015 and one of the six club representatives chosen as AIB Club Players of the Year.

A quite unassuming man off the pitch – on it he was a warrior. Vice-captain for the All-Ireland win, Darren O’Reilly reveals “he was the type of leader that led very much by example. When he spoke, you listened. Aggressive on the pitch but not aggressive by nature.

Everyone looked up to him. His favourite quote was whatever it takes. An amazing person.”

Darragh was at pains to stress the team in every success. In the lead-up to the All-Ireland final, he told Cóilín Duffy of the Western People.

“We haven’t just one player. Everyone has just really given and put in good performances. Whether it’s Michael Darragh Macauley, Bob Dwan or Darren O’Reilly.”

Ballyboden St. Enda's Shane Durkin, Michael Darragh Macauley and Darragh Nelson celebrate after the 2016 All-Ireland final. Cathal Noonan / INPHO Cathal Noonan / INPHO / INPHO

A native of Ballyroan, Darragh started school in St. Patrick’s NS in 1995, where his sister Emma now teaches, alongside his great friend and teammate Darren O’Reilly. They progressed to Ballyroan Boys NS, where they came under the Gaelic games tutelage of Damien McDonald, John Joe O’Sullivan and Sheila Clear. Cumann na mBunscol finals in football and hurling (a win) were part of that early journey. Darren even remembers them both starting dancing with Mrs Warren.

“He was a much better Irish dancer than I was”, recalls the recently retired star after nearly three decades of playing service.

The Academy/Boden Óg took place on Páirc Uí Mhurchú when Darragh first laced his boots, and at U8 he was under the wing of Vivian Ruddy, Jim Keane, Declan O’Reilly, Kevin Maguire and John Mulligan.

They soldiered together in Coláiste Éanna before their educational paths diverged for a period, with Darragh heading to the Institute of Education in Leeson Street and Darren staying more locally in Terenure College. They renewed their educational voyage at DIT Aungier Street (now TUD), where they both completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Education

Higher education is a fertile learning ground for young footballers, and Darragh was no different, winning an All-Ireland Freshers title in 2011 with DIT under coaches Billy O’Loughlin (Laois) and the recently deceased Galway star Paul Clancy. A famous captain of that team was Mayo legend Aidan O’Shea, who later captained DIT to their first Sigerson Cup title, with Darren O’Reilly part of the squad.

Darragh had established himself on the club’s senior team at the age of 19 and was a key cog in the 2009 championship success under Liam O’Dwyer, Seán Dolan, Andy Gardiner, Barry Conroy and Martin Masterson.

By now, he had caught the attention of the Dublin selectors and figured at corner back on Jim Gavin’s All-Ireland U21 team in 2010, beating a Donegal side managed by Jim McGuinness and captained by Michael Murphy. He was mixing it with future Dubs royalty of the likes of Jonny Cooper, Dean Rock, and James McCarthy.

He captained the U21 team the following season, a year which also saw him added to the senior All-Ireland-winning squad along with Declan O’Mahony by manager Pat Gilroy. Under Jim Gavin’s management, he won All-Ireland and Allianz League medals in 2013 and another league award in 2014. He and Darren enjoyed a great summer in 2016 playing for McBrides in the Chicago championship along with Rory O’Carroll and Niall Scully.

Darragh Nelson in action for Dublin in 2013. Donall Farmer / INPHO Donall Farmer / INPHO / INPHO

He claimed his third Dublin and second Leinster club senior titles in 2019 during the stewardship of Anthony Rainbow, Noel Basquel, Finnian Hyland, and Brian O’Regan.

Legacy

His legacy? Darren O’Reilly: “He’ll be remembered greatly – you walk in the dressing room in Páirc Uí Mhurchú, and his is the first photo that anyone will ever see for however long those dressing rooms last.

“He made the most of his life – his joys: his wife Lauren, his two young girls, Sophia and Molly, his mam Susan and dad John, his sisters Emma and Kate, his aunts on his mother’s side, Joanne and Carrie and uncle Tadhg, his uncles Eoghan, Gary and aunt June on his father’s side and his extended family – massive Ballyboden supporters.

“In his last few days, Darragh was still supporting the club. This place meant an awful lot to him. It gave him an awful lot, but he gave this place an awful lot as well. He’ll be fondly remembered, and he’ll be loved.

Our deepest sympathies to all the Nelson family at this sad time. At dheis Dé go raibh a anam.