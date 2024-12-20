The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tyrone's Mansell wins opener at World Darts Championship
TYRONE’S MICKEY MANSELL progressed past the first round of the World Darts Championship tonight.
Mansell defeated Tomoya Goto 3-1 in the opening round to ensure he will feature in the second round for the third year in a row.
The 51-year-old will now face Jonny Clayton, the number seven seed, on Monday.
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Darts Mickey Mansell