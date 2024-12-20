Advertisement
Mickey Mansell celebrates winning his match against Tomoya Goto. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeDarts

Tyrone's Mansell wins opener at World Darts Championship

The 51-year-old will now face Jonny Clayton, the number seven seed, on Monday.
10.19pm, 20 Dec 2024

TYRONE’S MICKEY MANSELL progressed past the first round of the World Darts Championship tonight.

Mansell defeated Tomoya Goto 3-1 in the opening round to ensure he will feature  in the second round for the third year in a row.

More to follow…

