Daryz does Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe double in brilliant fashion

DARYZ BECAME THE first colt in almost 50 years to win Europe’s most prestigious race, the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, in successive seasons with a brilliant victory at ParisLongchamp.

Not since the Vincent O’Brien-trained Alleged and Lester Piggott in 1977 and 1978 has a colt defended his title, but once Mickael Barzalona pulled the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained Daryz out to make his run, the result looked inevitable.

The Prix Foy proved the key form guide, as Daryz beat George Scott’s Bay City Roller in that trial and those two filled the same positions again in the main event, with Aidan O’Brien’s Diamond Necklace running a fine race in third from stall 16.

Barzalona said: “To win this kind of race twice proves that Daryz is an exceptional horse.

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“It was a really tough race; it didn’t go as we expected, but he showed his talent and that made the difference in the end.

“The pace was not strong; it was a rough race, and nothing went to plan, but the horse deserved to win again, and he’s proved all season he is the best one. I’m delighted.”

Graffard said: “He’s a good horse, he’s a champion. I said that before; I’m rarely confident before a race as it is so hard in a race like this, but I knew things were going right, and he’d be very hard to beat.

“I was confident. But I was putting so much pressure on myself before the race and you can make yourself look a fool so it is easier not to speak and not say anything.

“But I think for the sport we have to be transparent, and I was confident, and his rider was confident, so we had to say it.

“Mickael rode a beautiful race again. It’s so beautiful for the sport; I’m lucky to have horses like that.”

He added: “It is different when you are favourite, and you are the one to beat. There was pressure, you can’t deny it, but it’s good, and it’s why I show emotion. It’s great for the owners (Aga Khan Studs); it’s such a wonderful breeding operation.

“We kept losing position early; we were too far back, but we were lucky Daryz has good acceleration. Without any trouble, I knew he’d run a big race. I’m lucky to train a horse like this, and I hope I get plenty more.

“I don’t think he has to prove anything else.”