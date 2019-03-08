This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I'm not doing this s*** no more' – banned Dallas star quits NFL on Instagram

David Irving was suspended indefinitely last week for violating the league’s substance abuse policy – the third suspension of his career.

By The42 Team Friday 8 Mar 2019, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,270 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4529805
David Irving: says he's finished with the league.
BANNED DALLAS COWBOYS defensive tackle David Irving quit the NFL live on Instagram as he blasted the league.

Irving went live on the social media platform on Thursday, telling his followers that he was quitting American football.

Smoking during the video, Irving said: “So basically guys, I quit. They want to talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense, I’m out of there, I’m not doing this shit no more.”

The 25-year-old was suspended indefinitely by the NFL last week for violating the league’s substance abuse policy – the third suspension of his career.

“There’s a lot of shit fucked up about the NFL,” he added. “We got this opioid thing going on. I’m prescribed to all that bullshit.

“The shit they did with Kap [Colin Kaepernick]. The shit they’re doing to my dog Randy [Gregory]. It’s one thing if everything was banned, but it’s not. Plants over pills.”

“It’s funny, you know, some people: ‘Oh, you’re addicted to weed, you’re addicted to this and that,’” Irving said. “If I’m gonna be addicted to something, I’d rather be addicted to marijuana, which is medical — it’s a medicine; I do not consider it a drug — rather than Xanax bars or the hydros or the seroquel and all that crazy shit that they feed you.”

Irving’s team-mate Randy Gregory was also suspended indefinitely by the NFL last week for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Irving played just two games for the Cowboys in 2018 after being suspended for the start of the season.

 

