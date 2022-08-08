Davy Fitzgerald confirms he is leaving Cork coaching role

CORK COACH Davy Fitzgerald has confirmed he is stepping down from the role after a year in the position.

The former Clare hurler was on the sideline, as the Rebels suffered a narrow defeat to Kilkenny in Sunday’s All-Ireland senior camogie final.

In an interview with The Irish Examiner afterwards, Fitzgerald said that his Cork stint was over.

“A hard one to take today. I couldn’t say enough about the girls, they were unreal. I enjoyed my time in Cork, it was deadly. I said I would give it one year, Matthew (Twomey) knew the story so I’ll just be moving on.

“We won Munster but we were right there in that game. Fair play to Kilkenny, they took advantage but that’s one we had a chance to win. It was some game. The girls were incredible right up to the end and all you can ask of any team is that they fight on their backs for you and them girls couldn’t have done anymore.

“I was in Cork over 80 times, we trained around 90 times. I have to say being a coach is different to being a manager and fair play to Matthew Twomey, he did an unbelievable job. It wasn’t easy all the time. He had one or two lads giving him a bit of jib when they shouldn’t have been giving him a bit of jib because he doesn’t deserve it, but he stuck to his guns. He’s a strong man and I wish him and the girls all the best. I will never forget the year.”

Fitzgerald’s next destination is uncertain, though a recent Clare FM report suggested it was set to be in club management with joint Clare camogie manager Conor Dolan at O’Callaghan’s Mills.