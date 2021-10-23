Davy Fitzgerald confirms he thought he had the Galway job

DAVY FITZGERALD SAYS he thought he was going to be appointed Galway hurling manager before it was announced Henry Shefflin would take charge earlier this week.

It was confirmed last July that Fitzgerald was stepping down as Wexford senior hurling manager after five seasons with the county. Recently he had been heavily linked with the Galway job but on Wednesday it was confirmed Kilkenny legend Shefflin was headed west.

“I got a phone call two weeks ago to have a chat,” Fitzgerald explained on RTE’s the Late Late Show. “I had one or two meetings with Galway.

It just ended where Henry ended up in the job. Listen, he has a great bunch of players. Best of luck to him.”

“Maybe I thought I was going to go at one stage but if it’s not meant for you, it’s not meant for you and you just move on. I’m that type of person. There are so many things ahead of me that I’m looking forward to so I can’t wait.”

Ryan talks with Davy Fitzgerald about saying goodbye to Wexford and his recent talks with the Galway team. #latelate @RTELateLateShow pic.twitter.com/o19Bdsbgif — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) October 22, 2021

The Clareman went on to explain he is looking forward to a break after 32 years between playing and managing.

“It is going to be a bit strange.

“Wexford was an incredible experience that I really enjoyed but put the feet up for a while, that’s the way it’s going to be.”