Ex-Bohs midfielder Devoy joins League Two Swindon

FORMER BOHEMIANS MIDFIELDER Dawson Devoy has joined League Two side Swindon Town on loan from MK Dons.

Devoy is a highly-rated central midfielder who was integral to Bohemians’ run to the FAI Cup final and through the qualifying rounds of the Uefa Conference League in 2021, winning PFAI Young Player of the Year at the end of that season.

He subsequently joined MK Dons, where he made 34 appearances League One across a season in which the club were relegated. He has struggled for gametime this season, and has played less than 70 minutes of first-team league games since last September.

Devoy – capped seven times for Ireland at U21 level – has now joined fellow League Two side Swindon on loan to the end of the season. Swindon are 16th in League Two, six points behind MK Dons in eighth place.

Darragh Burns, who joined MK Dons from St Patrick’s Athletic in the same summer as Devoy, recently returned to Ireland, signing on loan for Shamrock Rovers.

Elsewhere in League Two, former Ireland U21 international Jim O’Brien has been placed in caretaker charge of high-flying Notts County, as their manager Liam Williams today took charge at Championship club Swansea. O’Brien is still playing with Notts County, and is the club’s longest-serving player, joining in 2019.