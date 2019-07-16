This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 16 July, 2019
De Ligt has agrees to join Juventus in €75 million deal - reports

The 19-year-old Dutch international captained Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 11:58 AM
1 hour ago 1,828 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4726607
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DEFENDER MATTHIJS DE Ligt has agreed to join Juventus, Dutch and Italian media reported on Monday, but it was not clear whether the Turin club had yet agreed a fee with Ajax.

Reports said that the 19-year-old Dutch international, who captained Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League, had agreed personal terms with Juventus and would arrive in Turin on Tuesday and undergo a medical on Wednesday.

Media in Italy said Juventus would pay Ajax of Amsterdam €75 million.

De Ligt has been linked with many of Europe’s leading clubs after his impressive play for resurgent Ajax and Netherlands teams last season.

He has played 117 games for Ajax in all competitions, scoring 13 goals, including three as the club reached the last four of the Champions League last season, only to lose in the final seconds to Tottenham. De Ligt scored the winner in Turin as Ajax eliminated Juventus in the quarter-finals.

He has played 17 times for the Netherlands.

Earlier on Monday, Juventus unveiled Aaron Ramsey, the Welsh midfielder who had agreed in February to join as a free agent once his contract with Arsenal expired.

