ROBERTO DE ZERBI urged Tottenham to learn lessons from their close shave with relegation and hopes the “biggest achievement” of his career can make them stronger.

Spurs’ fight for Premier League survival went to the final day after a midweek defeat at Chelsea and with rivals West Ham 3-0 winners over Leeds, the north London club required a draw or win to avoid a first relegation in 49 years.

Passion from the boss 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hubjKJPNQI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 24, 2026

Joao Palhinha’s 43rd-minute effort put Tottenham ahead and despite tense second-half moments, Antonin Kinsky’s flying save to deny Tyrique George in the ninth minute of stoppage time earned a first home league triumph since 6 December and safety.

“For sure, we have to learn from the mistakes we have done this season,” De Zerbi said.

“Now we are happy because we stay up and we forget the past? No, no, no, the stupid people forget the past. The smart people, the people with value, can’t forget and (they) keep in their mind the past and we have to improve from our mistakes.

With us all the way 👏 Thank you for your incredible support, Spurs fans 🤍 pic.twitter.com/2XVlvWEPvD — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 24, 2026

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“We are looking forward to start to rebuild a team from this night, from tomorrow. Not from 10 days, we have no time for the holiday.

“And yes, I think (this) is the biggest achievement in my time.

“Today was maybe one of the best days in football so far.”

The fact the ninth richest club in world football were embroiled in a final-day relegation battle highlights the catalogue of errors made in recent years and especially this season, but the decision to turn to De Zerbi in March proved transformative.

De Zerbi took over with confidence on the floor and a hefty absentee list, but immediately set about rebuilding belief and ended Spurs’ 15-match winless run in the league before back-to-back wins over Wolves and Aston Villa proved crucial.

After De Zerbi missed out on home wins over Brighton and Leeds, it was a case of third time lucky at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Italian where thousands lined the streets to welcome the bus and a cauldron of noise was created inside the ground.

“We deserve this win. We deserve everything of today. I think we deserve to stay up because we made 11 points in seven games and we deserved more,” De Zerbi added.

“I suffered a lot but I think the fans, the club, the board, the players, they suffered too much. We are Tottenham and we can’t suffer like this until the last second of the last game to stay up.

“Listen, they told me, I don’t know which newspaper spoke about the pressure of the fans, the problem was the fans in Tottenham? I don’t want nothing from the fans. I’m always honest and sincere. I think in three (home) games they were fantastic, the fans.

“(Inside) the stadium, incredible. Before the game when we arrived with the bus, it was a big, big emotion and I’m happy for them. Next season the target is to make them happier than this season for sure.”

De Zerbi hailed Kinsky, who has emerged as a surprise star in Tottenham’s successful survival bid after he replaced the injured Guglielmo Vicario and produced key saves against Wolves, Leeds and finally Everton.

“He has a strong character, strong personality, he’s a great goalkeeper,” De Zerbi said.

Everton boss David Moyes cut a frustrated figure after a promising campaign finished with them in 13th.

“I didn’t think for a minute Tottenham, West Ham or Forest could go down,” ex-Hammers chief Moyes said.

“Disappointed for them…(but) West Ham will be back in the Premier League. You can only take your medicine and get on with it.”

Spurs v Everton match report

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