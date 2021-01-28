Dean Kiely replaces Alan Kelly as Ireland goalkeeper coach

DEAN KIELY HAS been appointed as the new goalkeeper coach for Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland side.

The former Ireland international comes in to replace Alan Kelly who vacated the role earlier this month due to his concerns about Covid-19.

Kiely is currently the goalkeeper coach for Crystal Palace and will remain in that role before linking up with the Ireland squad in the international windows.

“It was a tremendous honour to represent Ireland as a player and now, to get the opportunity to represent my country as a coach, it brings up exactly the same emotions,” said Kiely about his new role.

“I’ve always watched from afar as a fan and I really believe there are exciting times ahead in Irish football. We’ve got a real blend of experience and young players with potential coming into the squad.

“It is something I’m desperate to be a part of and I’m already looking forward to the qualifiers in March.”

Kiely’s appointment comes on the back of a period of upheaval in Kenny’s backroom team. Damien Duff left his role at the start of the year and his exit was subsequently linked with the association’s handling of the ‘Videogate’ saga in November.

News of Kelly’s departure followed just a few days after the loss of Duff. Kelly left the camp prior to the final game of 2020 at home to Bulgaria, citing his asthma as the reason amid Covid-19 cases in the Irish squad in a statement issued by the FAI.

Kiely brings a wealth of experience to his new role in the Ireland squad. After making his international debut for Ireland in 1999, he went on to earn 11 caps for the Boys In Green.

His club career saw him make over 750 club appearances during a 21-year spell which included stints in the Premier League for Charlton Athletic, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth.

Speaking about Kiely’s arrival to the backroom team, Kenny said:

“Dean has had an exceptional career both as a goalkeeper and a coach, he has been coaching international goalkeepers in the Premier League for many seasons now.

“His sheer enthusiasm and his sense of pride at the prospect of representing Ireland is very uplifting, and the current crop of talented goalkeepers in the squad will benefit from his expertise and experience.”