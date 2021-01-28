BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 28 January 2021
Advertisement

Dean Kiely replaces Alan Kelly as Ireland goalkeeper coach

Kiely will remain in his current role with Crystal Palace before linking up with Stephen Kenny’s side in the international windows.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 28 Jan 2021, 11:35 AM
49 minutes ago 1,073 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5337804
Dean Kiely [file photo].
Image: Mike Egerton
Dean Kiely [file photo].
Dean Kiely [file photo].
Image: Mike Egerton

DEAN KIELY HAS been appointed as the new goalkeeper coach for Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland side.

The former Ireland international comes in to replace Alan Kelly who vacated the role earlier this month due to his concerns about Covid-19. 

Kiely is currently the goalkeeper coach for Crystal Palace and will remain in that role before linking up with the Ireland squad in the international windows.

“It was a tremendous honour to represent Ireland as a player and now, to get the opportunity to represent my country as a coach, it brings up exactly the same emotions,” said Kiely about his new role.

“I’ve always watched from afar as a fan and I really believe there are exciting times ahead in Irish football. We’ve got a real blend of experience and young players with potential coming into the squad.

“It is something I’m desperate to be a part of and I’m already looking forward to the qualifiers in March.”

Kiely’s appointment comes on the back of a period of upheaval in Kenny’s backroom team. Damien Duff left his role at the start of the year and his exit was subsequently linked with the association’s handling of the ‘Videogate’ saga in November.  

News of Kelly’s departure followed just a few days after the loss of Duff. Kelly left the camp prior to the final game of 2020 at home to Bulgaria, citing his asthma as the reason amid Covid-19 cases in the Irish squad in a statement issued by the FAI. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Kiely brings a wealth of experience to his new role in the Ireland squad. After making his international debut for Ireland in 1999, he went on to earn 11 caps for the Boys In Green.

His club career saw him make over 750 club appearances during a 21-year spell which included stints in the Premier League for Charlton Athletic, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth.

Speaking about Kiely’s arrival to the backroom team, Kenny said:

“Dean has had an exceptional career both as a goalkeeper and a coach, he has been coaching international goalkeepers in the Premier League for many seasons now.

“His sheer enthusiasm and his sense of pride at the prospect of representing Ireland is very uplifting, and the current crop of talented goalkeepers in the squad will benefit from his expertise and experience.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie