One more year as Derry City boss pens contract extension

DERRY CITY BOSS Declan Devine has agreed a 12-month contract extension to remain in charge at the Candystripes, the club announced last night.

Having met with club chairman Philip O’Doherty on Tuesday afternoon, Devine — in his second spell in charge — agreed the deal, with his previous contract due to expire at the end of October.

Pleased to commit his future to the club, Devine now faces into a hectic schedule of league, cup and European football as the return from the Covid-19 lay-off continues.

“I said recently that I set out to do a job here and I intended to see it through and I’m delighted to have the trust of the Chairman and the Board,” Devine said.

I love managing Derry City and along with the rest of the management team we have put so much work into moving the club forward.

“There is still much more to be done but we are intent on building a team and a club that is capable of challenging with the best of them.

I want to thank Philip and the Board for their trust and assure Derry City supporters that as a group we will do everything in our power to bring success to the Brandywell.”

The former Derry goalkeeper, who won the league with his hometown club as a player in 1997, took charge of the Brandywell outfit for the second time in November 2018.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The 46-year-old was previously at the helm between 2012 and 2013, leading Derry to FAI Cup success in his first season after a dramatic victory over St Patrick’s Athletic at the Aviva Stadium.

Devine is now hoping to lead his club to European qualification for the fourth time, and to a fourth FAI Cup final.

Derry are currently eighth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, and hope to bounce back from back-to-back defeats against Cork City on Friday night.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!