This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One more year as Derry City boss pens contract extension

‘We will do everything in our power to bring success to the Brandywell,’ says Declan Devine.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 9:51 AM
51 minutes ago 445 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5179693
Derry City manager Declan Devine (file pic).
Derry City manager Declan Devine (file pic).
Derry City manager Declan Devine (file pic).

DERRY CITY BOSS Declan Devine has agreed a 12-month contract extension to remain in charge at the Candystripes, the club announced last night.

Having met with club chairman Philip O’Doherty on Tuesday afternoon, Devine — in his second spell in charge — agreed the deal, with his previous contract due to expire at the end of October.

Pleased to commit his future to the club, Devine now faces into a hectic schedule of league, cup and European football as the return from the Covid-19 lay-off continues.

“I said recently that I set out to do a job here and I intended to see it through and I’m delighted to have the trust of the Chairman and the Board,” Devine said.

I love managing Derry City and along with the rest of the management team we have put so much work into moving the club forward.

“There is still much more to be done but we are intent on building a team and a club that is capable of challenging with the best of them.

I want to thank Philip and the Board for their trust and assure Derry City supporters that as a group we will do everything in our power to bring success to the Brandywell.”

The former Derry goalkeeper, who won the league with his hometown club as a player in 1997, took charge of the Brandywell outfit for the second time in November 2018.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The 46-year-old was previously at the helm between 2012 and 2013, leading Derry to FAI Cup success in his first season after a dramatic victory over St Patrick’s Athletic at the Aviva Stadium.

Devine is now hoping to lead his club to European qualification for the fourth time, and to a fourth FAI Cup final.

Derry are currently eighth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, and hope to bounce back from back-to-back defeats against Cork City on Friday night.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie