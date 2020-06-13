This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 13 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Delight for Aidan O'Brien as Peaceful claims the Irish 1,000 Guineas

The winner, ridden by Seamie Heffernan, had only managed to win one of her three starts last year.

By Press Association Saturday 13 Jun 2020, 7:56 PM
53 minutes ago 392 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5122298
Seamie Heffernan (in the blue and orange cap) rides Peaceful to victory in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.
Image: Caroline Norris/INPHO
Seamie Heffernan (in the blue and orange cap) rides Peaceful to victory in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.
Seamie Heffernan (in the blue and orange cap) rides Peaceful to victory in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.
Image: Caroline Norris/INPHO

PEACEFUL PROVIDED AIDAN O’Brien with another Classic victory when running out an impressive winner of the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

On the back of Love dominating in the English equivalent at Newmarket last week, Peaceful was always in the perfect position under Seamie Heffernan.

She quickened up past Valeria Messalina well over a furlong out and never looked liked getting caught, beating Donnacha O’Brien’s Fancy Blue with So Wonderful in third. The favourite Albigna was out of the frame.

The winner had only managed to win one of her three starts last year and was beaten a neck in Listed company at Newmarket on her final start.

However, Heffernan, who had earlier bagged a double on the card, had full confidence is his mount’s ability to stay and she was subsequently cut in the market for the Investec Oaks at Epsom, with Betfair offering 11-2 from 14-1.

Fancy Blue made great late progress to give Donnacha O’Brien a great thrill so early in his training career, but Albigna never looked comfortable.

Peaceful’s success provided another notable milestone for Coolmore stallion Galileo, with the filly giving the sire his 85th Group One win, setting a new record.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie