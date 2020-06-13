Delight for Aidan O'Brien as Peaceful claims the Irish 1,000 Guineas

Seamie Heffernan (in the blue and orange cap) rides Peaceful to victory in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

PEACEFUL PROVIDED AIDAN O’Brien with another Classic victory when running out an impressive winner of the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

On the back of Love dominating in the English equivalent at Newmarket last week, Peaceful was always in the perfect position under Seamie Heffernan.

She quickened up past Valeria Messalina well over a furlong out and never looked liked getting caught, beating Donnacha O’Brien’s Fancy Blue with So Wonderful in third. The favourite Albigna was out of the frame.

The winner had only managed to win one of her three starts last year and was beaten a neck in Listed company at Newmarket on her final start.

However, Heffernan, who had earlier bagged a double on the card, had full confidence is his mount’s ability to stay and she was subsequently cut in the market for the Investec Oaks at Epsom, with Betfair offering 11-2 from 14-1.

Fancy Blue made great late progress to give Donnacha O’Brien a great thrill so early in his training career, but Albigna never looked comfortable.

Peaceful’s success provided another notable milestone for Coolmore stallion Galileo, with the filly giving the sire his 85th Group One win, setting a new record.

