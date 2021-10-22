Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 22 October 2021
Advertisement

Relief for Ireland as Denise O'Sullivan injury not as serious as first feared

She is expected to be fit for Tuesday’s crucial game with Finland in Helsinki.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 22 Oct 2021, 12:42 PM
47 minutes ago 408 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5581759
Denise O'Sullivan in action for Ireland against Sweden last night.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Denise O'Sullivan in action for Ireland against Sweden last night.
Denise O'Sullivan in action for Ireland against Sweden last night.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE BEEN handed a major boost ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier away to Finland as Denise O’Sullivan’s arm injury is not as serious as initially feared. 

O’Sullivan landed awkwardly on her arm in the closing minutes of last night’s World Cup qualifier defeat to Sweden, and left the pitch cradling her arm in her jersey. Manager Vera Pauw said immediately after the game that the injury looked serious, and she “didn’t want to think about it.” 

She had a scan on the injury last night and it came back clear, so O’Sullivan is expected to be available for the crucial clash in Helsinki. 

While Ireland performed admirably in defeat to the top-rated Swedes last night, they are realistically battling for second place in the group and a spot in the play-offs. Second seeds Finland are their main opponent in that regard, who have opened their campaign with two wins from their opening games with Slovakia and Georgia. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie