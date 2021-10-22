Relief for Ireland as Denise O'Sullivan injury not as serious as first feared

IRELAND HAVE BEEN handed a major boost ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier away to Finland as Denise O’Sullivan’s arm injury is not as serious as initially feared.

O’Sullivan landed awkwardly on her arm in the closing minutes of last night’s World Cup qualifier defeat to Sweden, and left the pitch cradling her arm in her jersey. Manager Vera Pauw said immediately after the game that the injury looked serious, and she “didn’t want to think about it.”

She had a scan on the injury last night and it came back clear, so O’Sullivan is expected to be available for the crucial clash in Helsinki.

While Ireland performed admirably in defeat to the top-rated Swedes last night, they are realistically battling for second place in the group and a spot in the play-offs. Second seeds Finland are their main opponent in that regard, who have opened their campaign with two wins from their opening games with Slovakia and Georgia.