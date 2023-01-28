Advertisement
Lorcan Doherty/INPHO The Oak Leaf County are up and running.
# Wrap
Derry too strong for Limerick, Fermanagh defeat O'Byrne Cup champions Longford
Ulster sides Derry and Fermanagh made winning starts to their Allianz Football League campaigns.
28 minutes ago

ULSTER CHAMPIONS DERRY kicked off their Allianz Football League campaign in style, with a dominant 0-16 to 0-4 win over Limerick at Owenbeg.

Rory Gallagher’s team, which featured Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty from the start just six days after they played for Glen in the All-Ireland Club Championship final, were too strong for the newly-promoted Treaty.

Shane McGuigan led the scoring with nine points for the 2022 All-Ireland semi-finalists, with Niall Toner (0-4), Paul Cassidy (0-2) and Lachlann Murray (0-1) also chipping in.

Fresh from their first McKenna Cup triumph since 2011, Derry have continued their bright start to the year as they look to back up their impressive 2022 season.

Ray Dempsey’s charges must regroup for the visit of Dublin to the TUS Gaelic Grounds next weekend.

conor-glass Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Conor Glass started for Derry, despite finishing his club campaign with Glen just last weekend. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, Fermanagh made a winning start to their Division 3 campaign with an impressive 0-15 to 0-8 win over O’Byrne Cup champions Longford.

The Erne County laid the foundations in the first half at Ederney, leading 0-11 to 0-6 at the break.

They maintained their advantage over Paddy Christie’s side after the restart, with Seán Quigley’s final tally of 0-7 – all of which came from frees – seeing them over the line. 

Elsewhere, the Kildare hurlers claimed the Kehoe Cup with victory over Meath in Dunganny. David Herity’s charges prevailed 2-24 to 0-18, to claim the Leinster hurling’s second-tier preseason competition.

Results

Allianz Football League Division 2
Derry 0-16 Limerick 0-4

Allianz Football League Division 3
Fermanagh 0-15 Longford 0-8

Kehoe Cup
Meath 0-18 Kildare 2-24 

