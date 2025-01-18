Derry City secure permission to train at county's GAA Centre of Excellence

DERRY CITY HAS been granted permission to train at Derry GAA’s Centre of Excellence following a meeting of the GAA’s Central Council in Croke Park this morning.

The move will allow the Candystripes to avail of the Owenbeg facility on a temporary basis while they develop a site of their own.

It was anticipated that the motion would receive the green light after the GAA’s Central Council previously approved Mayo’s MacHale Park for the staging of Connacht’s upcoming URC clash against Munster in March.

The GAA also permitted the use of Croke Park for Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton Saints last year.