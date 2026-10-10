Duffy's first-half double sends Derry City into third FAI Cup final in five seasons

Galway United 0

Derry City 2

Paul Madden reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

DERRY CITY WILL face Waterford in the 2026 FAI Cup final after the six-time champions defeated Galway United in a stormy, sold-out spectacle at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Mark Connolly made one change to his side that beat Galway in the league back in September in what was their last fixture before the international break, while John Caulfield kept faith in the starting XI that drew 1-1 with Shelbourne last weekend as his side looked to reach their first cup final since 1991 when they famously defeated Shamrock Rovers in the old Lansdowne Road.

Galway had an early opportunity to take the lead when David Hurley’s free kick forced Thomas Norcott into action to clear the ball from danger. The Tribesmen looked to be starting on the front foot, but Derry returned the favour when top scorer Michael Duffy found Brandon Fleming on the left-hand side, his cross needing an outstretched palm from Hugo Pires Da Cunha to prevent a Darragh Burns header.

The momentum shifted in Derry’s favour and the away end knew it, Duffy causing repeat problems down the left-hand side while Adam O’Reilly began to orchestrate proceedings in midfield. The Candystripes piled the pressure on as Galway struggled to clear their lines, and their efforts were rewarded when Burns broke free on the right-hand side, his whipped cross finding Clarke whose header was blocked brilliantly on the line by Wasiri Williams, but Duffy was quick to react as he nodded the rebound into the bottom corner to give Derry a 1-0 lead.

FAI Cup semi-final: Galway United 0-1 Derry City Deadlock broken: Michael Duffy is there to nod home the opener at Eamonn Deacy Park 📺 @RTE2 and @RTEplayer #RTEsoccer https://t.co/5tYAwe9O66 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 10, 2026

The Tribesmen responded well and almost replied instantly when stalwart Stephen Walsh sent captain Jimmy Keohane through on goal; his rifled shot hit straight at Norcott, who did well to palm the ball away from danger.

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Galway started to take more chances as they looked to get back in the game, but as half-time approached their efforts were punished as Derry seized the opportunity to launch a counter-attack with Ellis Chapman playing a precision pass through to Duffy and the in-form winger calmly slid the ball past Da Cunha to bag his 15th goal of the season and double the lead heading into the half-time break.

Right on the stroke of half-time, Michael Duffy gets his second goal of the afternoon to put Derry City 2-0 up against Galway United in this #FAICup semi-final 📺 @RTE2 and @RTEplayer #RTEsoccer https://t.co/X06hJMNLY4 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 10, 2026

Caulfield introduced Ed McCarthy and Francely Lomboto at half-time as Galway looked to keep their cup final ambitions alive, and it was the latter who almost made an instant impact as he went one-on-one with Norcott but the Derry keeper did well to snuff out the danger. The home side were rejuvenated in the early stages and almost capitalised on a Norcott error when he spilled the ball into the path of Frantz Pierrot but the Haitian forward’s effort sailed harmlessly over the bar.

As the clock counted down and the Deacy Park frustration festered across the stadium, Galway threw everything they had as they looked to salvage their cup final fantasy, but in the end, their efforts fell short as Derry’s competent cohort comfortably saw the game out to reach their third FAI Cup Final in five seasons and set up a captivating clash with Waterford on Sunday 8 November at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Galway United: Da Cunha, Williams, Facchineri, O’Connor (Wolfe 72), Barratt (McCarthy 45), Bolger, Keohane (Connolly 88), Hurley, Devitt, Twardek (Lomboto 45), Walsh (Pierrot 64).

Derry City: Norcott; Dummigan, Stott, McLean, Fleming, Twisk, O’Reilly, Burns (Olayinka 77, Smith 91), Duffy, Clarke (Barr 88), Chapman.

Referee: Paul Norton.

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