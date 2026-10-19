Derry City distance themselves from James McClean's comments on mental health

DERRY CITY HAVE released a statement distancing the club from remarks made by their estranged player James McClean in a weekend interview.

Promoting his recently released autobiography, ‘The Walls’, the Ireland centurion spoke to Paul Kimmage in a wide-ranging interview for The Sunday Independent.

Asked about considering the possibility of therapy, McClean told Kimmage, ‘I was back at my [parents’] house a week ago and I heard a voice upstairs, ‘Who the f**k is that?’ And it was my brother on a call to the club psychologist, having a lovely chat.

‘And a lot of the players speak to him and for me that’s just weak. As a man I see that as weakness. I don’t need to open up. I see it as a weakness that I’d have to speak to someone about my feelings; my emotions…’

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However, Derry City have responded to McClean’s comments with a statement reading: “Derry City FC notes the comments regarding mental health made by James McClean and published in yesterday’s Sunday Independent.

“The club wishes to make clear that these views do not reflect our core values or beliefs.

“The club places the highest priority on the mental health and wellbeing of our players, staff and the wider Derry City community.

“Supported by our in-house psychologist, the club actively encourages anyone facing mental health challenges to speak openly, seek support and know they never have to face such challenges alone.

“The club has accepted an invitation to meet with Men’s Action Network (MAN) to discuss these issues.”

McClean fell out of favour with former manager Tiernan Lynch early on in his return to the Candystripes, and has not been picked by interim manager Mark Connolly, and the project appears beyond rescuing.