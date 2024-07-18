Advertisement
Derry's Patrick Hoban (left) appeals the decision to disallow his goal. Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
europa conference league

10-man Derry suffer extra-time European defeat to Magpies

Controversial night ends in disappointment for Candystripes.
11.16pm, 18 Jul 2024
Europa Conference League first-round qualifier, second leg

Derry City 2

Magpies 1

(Magpies win 3-2 on aggregate)

DERRY CITY SUFFERED extra-time heartache as they crashed out of Europe at the hands of Magpies from Gibraltar.

A 111th-minute strike from substitute Evan De Haro broke the resolve of the 10-man Candystripes on a controversial night.

Referee Antoine Chiaramonti showed two yellow cards to Adam O’Reilly with the midfielder sent off on the stroke of half time.

patrick-hoban-celebrates-his-goal Pat Hoban celebrates his goal. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Pat Hoban also had a first-half header disallowed by the Andorran official but when Mark Connolly scored on 38 minutes it looked as if Derry were primed to overturn the two-goal deficit from the first-leg.

When Hoban pounced on 57 minutes the tie was level but Derry were unable to get over the line.

With the game looking set for a penalty shootout there was one final twist with De Haro’s strike in extra-time.

Derry City: Maher, Dummigan (Diallo 78), Connolly (S McEleney 90), Coll, Doherty (Whelan 105); O’Reilly (sent off 45), Patching, McMullan; Kelly (Todd 90), Pat Hoban, Michael Duffy (Mullen 79).

Magpies: Coleing, Taylor, Zuniga (Coombes 58), Diaz, Carrascal, Arguez, Garcia (Del Rio 112), Storer (De Haro HT), Forjan (Salles 60), Ronco (Valle 99), Bayode.

Referee: Antonie Chiaramonti (Andorra).

Simon Collins
