Robbie Benson and Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch. Derry City FC/Kevin Morrison
Derry City confirm signing of Robbie Benson

The 32-year-old has departed relegated Dundalk and joins the Candystripes for 2025.
3.58pm, 20 Jan 2025

DERRY CITY HAVE completed the signing of Robbie Benson for the 2025 season.

Experienced midfielder Benson joins the Candystripes following Dundalk’s relegation to the First Division.

Benson, 32, won three League of Ireland Premier Division titles during his first spell at Dundalk and lifted the FAI Cup with St Patrick’s Athletic in 2021.

The Athlone native has played over 300 times in the League of Ireland and has scored 79 goals from midfield in 439 senior career appearances across all competitions.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch was delighted to add the Dundalk great to his squad, describing Benson as “an unbelievable asset to this club”.

Lynch added that Benson “probably might not get the attention of others, but I think he’s one with a vast amount of experience in the League of Ireland, has league/cup medals already in his pocket and has played in major games.”

“He’s a great character, a lad that’s a real winner and he’s here for one reason: he wants to win and he sees Derry City as a good opportunity to do that,” Lynch added.

