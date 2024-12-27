Derry City midfielder Patching set to join Carlisle United

DERRY CITY MIDFIELDER Will Patching is set to move to League Two club Carlisle United.

Currently bottom of the fourth tier of English football, Carlisle have announced the signing of Patching on a two-and-a-half-year contract, with the player in line to join once the January transfer window opens.

Patching makes the move after over 130 appearances for Derry City, scoring 35 goals for the club.

He initially joined Derry City on loan in 2021 from Dundalk, who he had linked up with ahead of the 2020 season. Patching returned to Dundalk, before making a permanent move to Derry in advance of the 2022 season.

The 26-year-old was at Manchester City from the age of six until 20, representing England at underage level, most notably in the U17 World Cup in Chile in 2015.

After being released from the Etihad, he joined Notts County for one season before moving to the League of Ireland.

Derry's Will Patching and Drogheda's Shane Farrell in action in November's FAI Cup final. ©Lorcan Doherty ©Lorcan Doherty

Carlisle United head coach Mike Williamson said: “Will is a really exciting signing, he brings experience and a technical quality that will improve us.

“He brings a skillset that will get fans excited, we just need to manage him over these next few weeks and almost get another pre-season into him to make sure he’s ready to go.

“He’s been finished his season in Ireland for over a month, so we’ll need to do some work with him to get him back up to speed.

“We’ve managed to beat off competition from a number of other clubs to get him in with us so we’re delighted.”