This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 30 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Derry complete flawless Division 4 campaign with league final victory over Leitrim

Shane McGuigan was the star as the Ulster side ran out four-point winners at Croke Park.

By Brendan Graham Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 6:17 PM
1 hour ago 3,923 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4569002
Christopher McKaigue lifts the trophy.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Christopher McKaigue lifts the trophy.
Christopher McKaigue lifts the trophy.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Derry 0-20

Leitrim 0-16

Brendan Graham reports from Croke Park

A SHANE MCGUIGAN exhibition in front of goal gave Derry a four-point win against a dogged Leitrim side in Croke Park this afternoon.

It was end-to-end stuff within the opening five minutes with Leitrim getting the scoreboard up and running after just 53 seconds courtesy of Dean McGovern – to a huge roar from the crowd.

A Conor Doherty score from the kick-out ensured a quick response from Derry before an exchange of points between Shane Moran and Enda Lynn, and a curling effort from Ryan Bell, edged Derry ahead 0-3 to 0-2 inside the opening five minutes.

Leitrim’s forwards did extremely well in the opening half, finding plenty of space for themselves ahead of their defensive markers and racing onto the quick ball from midfield.

Frees from Leitrim forwards Evan Sweeney, Ryan O’Rourke and Domhnaill Flynn gave Terry Hyland’s side the response they needed after a succession of bad wides and inched them into the lead by 0-5 to 0-3 entering the fifteenth minute.

Derry didn’t panic against a strong breeze in the opening half and kept in touch with Leitrim before they really started to raise the intensity of the game with Enda Lynn pulling the strings in attack.

Six points without reply in the last fifteen minutes of the first half for Derry ensured they made their way in at half time leading 0-10 to 0-7.

Aidan Flynn with Enda Lynn Derry's Enda Lynn evades the tackle of Aidan Flynn. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The opening minutes of the second half began just like the first with both sides exchanging early scores through Emlyn Mulligan and Shane McGuigan.

Four points in the second half from lively forward Ryan O’Rourke ensured Leitrim kept their chances of a comeback alive right until the final whistle, but it wasn’t to be for Terry Hyland’s men on their first return to Croke Park since the Tommy Murphy Cup final of 2006.

The open style of football displayed by both sides for the duration of the game ensured a really enjoyable watch for supporters of both counties at GAA HQ.

Leitrim, to their credit, didn’t allow their heads to drop and pushed Derry all the way in the second half with scores from Mulligan, Maguire and O’Rourke keeping them in touch.

Any chance they managed to construct a score for themselves though, Derry responded immediately with two of their own.

Dean McGovern dejected at the full time whistle Dean McGovern can't hide his disappointment after the final whistle. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

It was McGuigan for Derry who would make the most telling contribution on the scoreboard in the second half, a dominant performance from the Slaughtneil forward with five second-half points.

Those crucial McGuigan scores, coupled with two trademark second half points from captain Christopher McKaigue, ensured Derry emerged victorious.

Scorers for Derry: Shane McGuigan (0-6, 2f); Enda Lynn (0-3); Chrissy McKaigue, Emmett Bradley (0-2) Ryan Bell (0-2, 1f) Christopher Bradley(0-2, 2f); Padraig Cassidy, Conor Doherty, Niall Toner (0-1).

Scorers for Leitrim: Ryan O’Rourke (0-6, 4f); Evan Sweeney (0-2, 1f); Michael McWeeney, Paddy Maguire, Raymond Mulvey, Mark Plunkett, Shane Moran, Dean McGovern, Emlyn Mulligan, Domhnaill Flynn (0-1).

Derry

Thomas Mallon

Karl McKaigue
Brendan Rogers
Paul McNeill

Michael McEvoy
Chrissy McKaigue
Niall Keenan;

Padraig Cassidy
Conor McAtamney

Emmett Bradley
Enda Lynn
Conor Doherty

Shane McGuigan
Ryan Bell
Christopher Bradley

Subs:
Pearce Dolan for Cillian McGloin (32)
Benny Heron for Enda Lynn (50)
Niall Toner for Ryan Bell (50)
Jason Rocks for Conor Doherty (59)
Eamon McGill for Karl McKaigue (64)
Ryan Dougan for Christopher Bradley (70)

Leitrim

Cathal McCrann

Aidan Flynn 1f
Michael McWeeney
Paddy Maguire

Sean McWeeney
Shane Quinn,
Raymond Mulvey

Mark Plunkett
Shane Moran

Dean McGovern 
Emlyn Mulligan
Domhnaill Flynn

Darragh Rooney
Evan Sweeney
Ryan O’Rourke

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brendan Graham

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    LIVE: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    LIVE: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    'It's breathtaking to see the supporters. It felt like we were playing at home'
    Player ratings: How did you rate Munster in their battling Edinburgh victory?
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Dazzling Messi free-kicks caps Barcelona win in Catalan derby as Espanyol crumble
    Dazzling Messi free-kicks caps Barcelona win in Catalan derby as Espanyol crumble
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Rashford and Martial on target as Manchester United move into fourth place against Watford
    Rashford and Martial on target as Manchester United move into fourth place against Watford
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    Manchester United speculation didn't distract me – Pochettino
    LEINSTER
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    Ulster take aim at holders Leinster in all-Irish Champions Cup showdown
    'We're trying to invest in all our players': Cullen makes big selection calls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie