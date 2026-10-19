Saints' title hopes suffer major blow with defeat in Derry

SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division

Derry City 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Simon Collins reports from the Ryan McBride Brandywell

KEVIN DOS SANTOS struck a killer blow to St Patrick’s Athletic’s title hopes with a close range header as Derry City did their talking on the pitch at Brandywell.

Back-to-back defeats over a busy four-day period for the Dubliners all but ends their challenge as they remain six points off leaders Shamrock Rovers with two games remaining.

Two to go and it's a two horse race 🏆 https://t.co/mOZFulRhaF — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) October 19, 2026

It’s 13 games without a win on Foyleside for the Saints dating back to 2019 and this loss was particularly damaging.

Once more Derry’s preparations were overshadowed by controversy involving the exiled James McClean for his comments about men’s mental health.

Derry City ultras unfurled a banner with the words: ‘It’s Not Weak to Speak,’ before captain for the night Patrick McClean earned the man of the match accolade.

The defender twice produced goal-saving tackles on substitute Ryan Edmondson in the second half.

A Derry left-sided winger ultimately decided the game when Dos Santos held off Zach Elbouzedi just after the hour mark to head into the net – his fifth goal in 10 matches.

Brilliant work from Burns and Dos Santos finishes with a potentially killer blow to the Saints' title hopes! Watch live now on Virgin Media Two, Virgin Media PLAY and BBC iPlayer. https://t.co/Ewke92rUT6 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) October 19, 2026

That’s seven wins from 11 games in all competitions under Mark Connolly who will be delighted with how his team bounced back from defeat in Drogheda on Friday night.

Connolly made three changes from the team that lost to Drogheda on Friday night with skipper Michael Duffy not involved in the squad for the first time since July.

Burns, Brooklyn Lyons-Foster and James Clarke returned to the starting 11, while Cameron Dummigan and Conor Barr were named on the bench.

Derry created the first opening of a tepid first half after three minutes when Burns found the run of Smith but his right-footed strike hit the side netting after three minutes.

Keena slotted the ball through to Kian Keavy as Tom Norcott retreated into his goal but Patrick McClean produced a well-timed sliding challenge to block the striker’s shot.

Derry had a real chance to break the deadlock when Burns found the run of Smith on 20 minutes. The striker’s mishit strike was fumbled by Joe Anang and fell into the path of Dos Santos who failed to capitalise before the Pat’s defence recovered to put the ball behind for a corner.

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Derry City supporters display a banner during the game. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Elis Chapman’s effort from just outside the box moments later took a wicked deflection off the face of Joe Redmond and went narrowly wide of the near post.

When Sean Hoare collided with the referee inside the opposition half, Burns dispossessed him. The former Pats winger raced towards goal as Derry broke at pace. Burns exchanged passes with Smith before his shot was saved by Anang.

Barry Baggley tried an effort from 25 yards but Norcott dealt with it comfortably as the teams went into the break deadlocked.

Derry made a half-time change with Lyons-Foster making way for Conor Barr, who slotted in at right-back.

St Pat’s began the second half with more urgency and when Anthony Olusanya played the ball to Aidan Keena just inside the penalty area, he volleyed narrowly over the bar.

Joe Redmond was presented a free header from Elbouzedi’s free-kick into a crowded box but he steered it high and wide.

Derry broke the deadlock on 62 minutes when Burns floated an inviting cross towards the back post where Dos Santos held off Elbouzedi and headed into the net.

At the other end Jamie Lennon sent substitute Edmonson clean through on goal, but just as he was about to pull the trigger, McClean produced a stunning goal-saving challenge which went behind off the Pat’s striker for a goalkick.

Darragh Markey replaced goalscorer Dos Santos on 72 minutes for his first appearance since injuring his Achilles tendon back on 26 June

Ryan Sheridan embarked on a jinking run that lacked end product; his attempt on goal was gathered comfortably by Norcott.

The Saints penned Derry in for the final 15 minutes, and once again McClean produced an outstanding last ditch challenge to deny Edmondson what looked a certain goal from close range in the 90th minute.

Conor Barr also made a crucial goal-line clearance at the back post from Sean Hoare’s header, while Norcott made a stunning one-handed save to stop Palmer’s strike in the dying seconds.

In the last seconds of stoppage time Palmer somehow missed the target from six yards after a scramble inside the penalty area as Derry held on firmly for the win.

With two games to go, the Saints will need some divine intervention to rekindle any title charge which looks dead and buried after a disastrous four days.

Derry City: Norcott; Lyons-Foster (Barr h-t), Stott, McClean, Fleming; Twisk (Dummigan 79), Chapman, Clarke; Dos Santos (Markey (72), Smith (Doherty 85), Burns.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Hoare, Redmond (Edmondson 57), Turner (Palmer 75); Elbouzedi,Lennon, Baggley (Sheridan 64), Breslin (McClelland 57); Leavy (Forrester 64), Olusanya; Keena.

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd (Dublin).

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