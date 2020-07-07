DeSean Jackson sorry for 'appalling' social media posts

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES RECEIVER DeSean Jackson apologised on Tuesday for a series of social media posts condemned as anti-semitic and slammed by his team as “offensive and appalling.”

Jackson triggered an outcry after posting comments he attributed to Adolf Hitler and separate posts praising Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on Instagram.

“(White Jews) will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were,” one excerpt read.

Jackson also shared posts about Farrakhan, who has been branded anti-semitic by the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center, a prominent anti-racism watchdog.

Jackson initially addressed his posts in an Instagram message late on Monday.

“Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way,” Jackson wrote. “I have no hatred in my heart towards no one!! Equality equality.”

On Tuesday he added: “I do not have hatred towards anyone. I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying… This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.”

The Eagles, meanwhile, condemned Jackson’s posts in a strongly worded statement, hinting that the team may take disciplinary action against the 33-year-old receiver.

“We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts,” the Eagles said. “Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling.

“They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organisation.

“We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action.”

The NFL said it had been talking with the Eagles over the case.

“DeSean’s comments were highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive and stand in stark contrast to the NFL’s values of respect, equality and inclusion,” the league said in a statement.