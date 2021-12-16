Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 16 December 2021
Devonte Graham's buzzer-beater from 61 feet is shot of the century

Devonte Graham scores longest buzzer-beater since 1996 as New Orleans beats Oklahoma.

By Press Association Thursday 16 Dec 2021
Image: Sue Ogrocki
THERE WAS DRAMA last night in the NBA when Devonte Graham scored on the buzzer to nail a three-point win for the New Orleans Pelicans against Oklahoma City Thunder.

The game was tied at 110-points apiece with just 1.4 seconds remaining after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had scored for the Thunder.

Then came Graham’s lightening strike, from all of 61 feet – which is the longest buzzer-beating winning score in the NBA since 1996.

Afterwards Graham said: “I just wanted to get one up – I didn’t want to take the ball out.”

Elsewhere, the LA Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks in overtime by three points, Austin Reaves with the clinch score in that game. And the Miami Heat – troubled by covid issues – won against Philadelphia, despite having only 10 available players.

Press Association

