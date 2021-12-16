Devonte Graham's buzzer-beater from 61 feet is shot of the century

THERE WAS DRAMA last night in the NBA when Devonte Graham scored on the buzzer to nail a three-point win for the New Orleans Pelicans against Oklahoma City Thunder.

The game was tied at 110-points apiece with just 1.4 seconds remaining after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had scored for the Thunder.

Then came Graham’s lightening strike, from all of 61 feet – which is the longest buzzer-beating winning score in the NBA since 1996.

Afterwards Graham said: “I just wanted to get one up – I didn’t want to take the ball out.”

Elsewhere, the LA Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks in overtime by three points, Austin Reaves with the clinch score in that game. And the Miami Heat – troubled by covid issues – won against Philadelphia, despite having only 10 available players.