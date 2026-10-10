Aidan O'Brien's Darkness Falls edges thrilling Dewhurst battle

DARKNESS FALLS TOOK over at the top of the 2000 Guineas market after edging a heavyweight clash against previously unbeaten Desert Castle in a thrilling Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Dropping back in trip to seven furlongs from a mile and one after winning the Golden Fleece Stakes at Leopardstown last time out, the Aidan O’Brien-trained Camelot colt – who was already favourite for the Derby – showed he has both pace and stamina.

After taking up the running under Ryan Moore approaching the dip, the Ballydoyle runner was not for passing, landing the Group One contest by a neck at odds of 6-4 from 10-11 favourite Desert Castle and William Buick.

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The big clash delivers! Darkness Falls denies Desert Castle in a thrilling Group 1 @DarleyStallions Dewhurst Stakes for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien @NewmarketRace https://t.co/dnvIPSB56N — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 10, 2026

O’Brien, who has Triple Crown aspirations for his winner, said: “John (Magnier) made the call (to run) with the lads. It was a big call to come here, and it’s incredible to bring a horse back from nine furlongs to win a Dewhurst.

“We’ve always loved him, and he’s always had a lot of class. Ryan gave him a brilliant ride, and I’m so grateful to win this for everyone; he’s very exciting.

“We came here to give him the experience with a view to the Guineas, and we were always going to find out plenty. It was a massive ask to bring him back to seven furlongs, it was a tough nine at Leopardstown last time, and he has so much class, obviously.

“He’s so exciting, as you saw what he did over nine furlongs and I don’t think he’ll have any problem going further either, he has a lot of quality.

“When they have as much class as he has they can do anything and the Triple Crown is the dream. His dad was an incredible horse who went very close. This lad is very like him, but quicker.

“His dad is a top-class stallion and this is a very exciting son of his. If everything goes well we’ll start at the Guineas and see what will happen after that.”

Desert Castle may have lost his unbeaten record but Moulton Paddocks handler Charlie Appleby refused to be downcast as he looks forward to a rematch on the Rowley Mile in the spring.