Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 12 November 2021
Advertisement

Diallo issues statement to deny involvement in attack on PSG team-mate

Masked men dragged Kheira Hamraoui out of a car and beat her with a metal bar on her legs.

By AFP Friday 12 Nov 2021, 6:04 PM
54 minutes ago 1,359 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5600214
Aminata Diallo has been released without charge.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Aminata Diallo has been released without charge.
Aminata Diallo has been released without charge.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN women’s footballer Aminata Diallo today denied any involvement in a street attack on her team-mate Kheira Hamraoui, in her first public statement about an incident that has shaken the Qatar-owned club.

Diallo was driving fellow midfielder Hamraoui home on Thursday evening last week near Paris after dinner when her car was stopped by two masked men.

They dragged Hamraoui out and beat her with a metal bar on her legs, meaning she was unable to play this week in PSG’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Diallo was detained by police at her home on Wednesday and held for nearly 35 hours before being released without charge, with investigators looking into whether on-field rivalry might explain the violence.

Diallo “hopes that judicial authorities conclude their investigation quickly and is sure that this will end up showing her complete and total innocence,” a statement issued by her lawyer said.

The statement denounced a “totally artificial suggestion of a rivalry between her and Mme Kheira Hamraoui that would explain why she would target her team-mate. This theory does not reflect at all the reality of their relationship.”

French media reported that Hamraoui had raised the alarm about Diallo when she filed a police complaint about the attack, highlighting the unusual route taken by her team-mate and the slow speed of their vehicle when the attackers sprang out.

A man already in jail over a separate assault case in the south-eastern city of Lyon — a friend of Diallo’s — was also arrested as part of the investigation before he too was released without charge on Thursday evening.

Diallo criticised the “media speculation which has already condemned her, without justification, and she will not hesitate to launch legal action if necessary against any defamation.”

“Other far more serious theories are now being explored by investigators that do not involve my client,” the statement from lawyer Mourad Battikh said.

Her detention overnight at a police station in Versailles outside Paris was also unnecessary “given that she could have made a statement without being subjected to constraint,” he said.

kheira-hamraoui-france-warms-up-during-the-2019-womens-friendly-game-football-match-between-france-and-denmark-on-april-8-2019-at-la-meinau-stadium-in-strasbourg-france-photo-melanie-laurent Kheira Hamraoui is a France international. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Given the manner of the attack on Hamraoui and the arrest of Diallo, commentators had recalled a notorious assault on American ice skater Nancy Kerrigan in the run-up to the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics.

Her rival Tonya Harding was banned for life after her ex-husband and bodyguard hired a hitman to club Kerrigan in the leg.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Diallo, 26, and Hamraoui, 31, were described by club sources as friends who even holidayed together, despite their competition for the central midfield berth in the PSG team.

Hamraoui, a capped French international like Diallo, returned to the French club in the summer from Barcelona where she won the Champions League last year.

Unable to play in Tuesday night’s clash with Real Madrid after her assault, she was replaced in the team by Diallo, who played most of the match before being substituted in the 89th minute.

Neither woman attended the team’s training session today, the club said. PSG, which has invested heavily in its women’s team, has asked for the table-topping clash with Lyon on Sunday to be delayed.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie